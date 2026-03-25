Sarah Jane Ramos Shows ‘Growth in All Forms’ After Split With Ex-Fiancé Dak Prescott

Essentials Inside The Story Ramos has been spending time with her daughters post the breakup

The relationship ended after a argument during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party

The couple remains committed to co-parenting their two young daughters

Sarah Jane Ramos isn’t letting one of the most painful chapters in her life define her future. She and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott were a ceremony away from officiating their love story before an alleged argument pulled them apart for good. After a bitter split from the quarterback, Ramos is focusing on healing and embracing growth. Her latest social media post shows her current mindset, reflecting how she is prioritizing growth above all.

“Growth in all forms,” Ramos wrote on her Instagram story, with a flexed arm and prayer emoji.

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On Tuesday, Sarah shared this message along with a mirror selfie that she took at the gym with a friend. In the snap, she was seen wearing a white cami top underneath a black jacket and Olive green leggings. Most importantly, her healing through fitness seemed to be working, as she looked genuinely happy and glowing in the selfie shared online.

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The update comes a little less than three weeks after she and Dak Prescott called off their wedding. The ex-couple had a destination scheduled in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10. But earlier this month, TMZ revealed that the former couple had called off their wedding and informed their guests through a joint email.

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” a part of the note read. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

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Since the announcement, Prescott has stayed low-key, while Sarah has relied on her family for much-needed support. They share two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose and Aurora Rayn. Margaret was born in February 2024, and Aurora arrived the following year in May.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Jane (@sarahjane) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Sarah recently took a family trip with her girls and shared some peaceful moments with her Instagram followers on March 23.

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A few days ago, Ramos also took a family trip with her little girls and shared some sweet moments online. In one picture shared, Ramos was seen holding her elder daughter Margaret’s hand as the two walked towards the ocean. Little Margaret was wearing a blue two-piece beach outfit while Sarah wore a tie-dyed brown-white bottom paired with a matching bikini top and a white cap.

In another picture shared on her IG stories, Ramos was carrying her younger daughter, Aurora, in her arms as they posed for a mirror selfie, while her little girl tried snatching her sunglasses playfully.

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Sarah is leaning on her daughters as she is trying to navigate what comes after a few tough weeks in her life following her split from Dak Prescott.

Why did Dak Prescott and his fiancée break up?

Engaged since October 2024, Dak Prescott and Sarah had built a beautiful life over the years. They shared a house, became parents, and ultimately decided to get married this year. Naturally, their separation has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if there was more to the story.

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According to TMZ, the couple had hit a rough patch over the past few months, and the tension escalated during their joint bachelor bachelorette party in the Bahamas. Sources claim Sarah was the one to end things, leaving no room for reconciliation. However, her representative soon dismissed this theory, revealing that both she and Dak mutually agreed to part ways.

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up,” they added. “It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Earlier reports also claimed a prenuptial agreement as the primary reason for their split. The rumors started picking up steam after podcasters Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy discussed it on the Speakeasy podcast. However, Sarah jumped into the comment section of the post and set the record straight.

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“This had nothing to do with a prenup,” she wrote. “I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Whatever the reason, Sarah Jane Ramos isn’t succumbing to her breakup and is instead focused on spending more time with her family, including her daughters and growing in all forms.