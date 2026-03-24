Sarah Jane Ramos Takes a Family Trip After Wedding With Dak Prescott Gets Called Off

Essentials Inside The Story Since the breakup, Ramos has been spending time with her daughters

The ex-couple is committed to raising their children together despite the breakup

Prescott had been reportedly using proxy accounts to send messages to former partners

It has been less than three weeks since the world learned that Sarah Jane Ramos and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott canceled their wedding. They had scheduled the special day for April 10 at Lake Como, Italy. And by all outward appearances, the couple had been on track for a dream ceremony. Ever since the fallout, Prescott has been keeping a low profile, while Ramos is spending quality time with her family.

On Monday, March 23, Ramos shared a beach update on her Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse into her current life. One image showed her and her eldest daughter, Margaret, walking side by side toward the ocean, carrying their beach essentials. Another showed a mirror selfie of Ramos with her younger daughter, Aurora, trying to snatch the sunglasses off her head playfully as Ramos carried her in her arms.

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Since the breakup became public, several narratives have swirled around the reasons behind the split. Amid all of it, Ramos has leaned into motherhood. Her first social media activity after the split came almost a week ago. She posted a snapshot of herself with her two daughters.

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Ramos and Prescott share two daughters. Their first, Margaret Jane Rose, was born in February 2024, and their second, Aurora Rayne, arrived in May 2025. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, reports claim both parents have made it clear that their children remain the priority.

Imago Image Credits: via social media @instagram

“They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” a representative for Ramos told People. “It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

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The story first broke on March 7 when TMZ reported that Prescott and Ramos had called off their wedding. It was described that the relationship had been “rocky behind the scenes for months.” The report also stated that things escalated during a bachelorette celebration in the Bahamas. The couple reportedly had a “blowup argument” that effectively ended their engagement.

An additional rumor quickly emerged suggesting that a prenuptial agreement was one of the driving factors behind it. However, Ramos did not let that narrative linger.

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“This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” Ramos clarified on Instagram.

However, there are contrasting reports on the matter. According to People, both Prescott and Ramos are “heartbroken that they’re not getting married.” Sources close to the couple pushed back on the idea that things ended in a blowup. The picture painted by those close to them was of two people who mutually chose to walk away.

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“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision,” Ramos’ representative added.

Ramos and Prescott were first publicly linked in September 2023, and their relationship moved quickly. Prescott proposed in October 2024 with their daughter Margaret in a onesie that read: “Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?”

The couple parted ways just a month before their big day. And per multiple reports, the issues between them had been building far longer than anyone on the outside knew.

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Deeper issues that had been brewing between Dak Prescott and Sarah Ramos – report

According to a report by Page Six, the real reason the wedding was called off goes beyond a prenup dispute or a single argument. The outlet reported that ongoing infidelity issues on Prescott’s part drove the relationship to its breaking point.

“A source familiar with the situation exclusively claims to us that Ramos believes Prescott had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her — but that she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family,” senior reporter Bernie Zilio at Page Six wrote.

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The report goes on to explain that the issues came to a head during the Bahamas trip. After friends and family had left the party, the couple chose to extend their time together. It was during that stretch that Ramos discovered Prescott had been using proxy accounts to send inappropriate messages to multiple women, including former partners.

The discovery was reportedly the breaking point that led to the wedding being called off. Both Ramos and Prescott sent a joint email to invited guests formally notifying them of the cancellation shortly after.

For now, the couple is reportedly moving forward with their focus fixed on their daughters. Prescott and his representatives have made no public comment on the matter, leaving a significant part of the story on his side still untold.