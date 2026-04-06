“Separated”: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Confirms Breakup With Sarah Jane Ramos After Calling Off Wedding

It’s been nearly a month since the news of Dak Prescott and his fiancée cancelling their wedding first came to light. While Sarah Jane Ramos’ team briefly spoke about it, the Dallas Cowboys QB stayed mum. But now, not only has he finally confirmed the status of his relationship, but he has also shared the next big step he and Sarah might take for their kids.

“The parents of the children are separated,” court documents received by US Weekly on April 5 read. “The appointment of the parents as joint managing conservators would be in the best interests of the children. It is in the best interest of the children that [Prescott and Ramos] be appointed joint managing conservators of the children.”

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According to a report by US Weekly, Dak Prescott filed a petition in Texas on March 17. The court filings confirmed their separation and revealed that the petition aims to safeguard the interests of his daughters. Sarah and Dak share two daughters, Margaret Jane “MJ,” 2, and Aurora, 11 months. The couple started seeing each other in 2023 and got engaged in October of the following year.

This was seven months after they welcomed MJ, while Aurora came into their lives last year in May. Earlier this month, they broke up and canceled their wedding just days after throwing a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas. Neither Sarah nor Dak has shared the details of their fallout, but the NFL star is now stepping up as a father. Documents filed in court revealed that he requested the court to ensure his daughters’ “safety and welfare” in its ruling.

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“[Prescott] prays that citation and notice issue as required by law and that the court enter its orders in accordance with the allegations contained in this petition,” the documents revealed. “[He] prays that the court, after notice and hearing, grant a temporary injunction enjoining [Ramos], in conformity with the allegations of this petition, from the acts set forth while this case is pending. [Prescott also] prays for general relief.”

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The court, in its order, has urged Sarah to preserve data relevant to the case. Moreover, neither could remove their daughters from the petition without the written permission of the other parent. Prescott has also requested that the two refrain from using any foul language while communicating. However, the court hasn’t specified how the couple will handle their shared home or cover future expenses.

The court has given them a 30-day window to submit documents reflecting their financial standing to pay child support. Lastly, the ruling urged them to close the case without holding grudges. It also suggested the duo opted for other dispute-resolution methods that don’t require the court to intervene. Meanwhile, the update comes almost one month after they broke the news of their separation.

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Dak Prescott and Sarah parted ways for good after an alleged argument

Sarah and Dak had earlier planned to tie the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10. But then they sent a message to all attendees about the event’s cancellation, describing it as a “very difficult decision.” They apologized to everyone and requested everyone to keep them in their prayers. Naturally, the announcement caused quite a media frenzy, with all sorts of rumors surfacing.

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According to TMZ, which first broke the news of their separation, the couple had been on “rocky” terms for months and had a serious argument during their pre-wedding bash. Meanwhile, some reports claimed the Dallas signal caller had multiple affairs, but Sarah put up with it for the sake of their daughters. However, the tension reached a breaking point when she reportedly caught him red-handed texting other women.

Sarah’s team didn’t address these rumors. But her rep did reveal that the couple ended things mutually on an amicable note.

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“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up,” they said. “It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Moreover, Sarah herself shut down rumors claiming a prenuptial agreement as the primary reason for their split. Since the announcement, she has been spending quality time with her loved ones and focusing on her fitness. As for Dak Prescott, he had been silent about the hot mess, and this petition marks the first major step he has taken in the matter.