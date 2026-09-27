Cowboys Set Their Sights on Joey Porter Jr. Amid Contract Dispute With Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys have spent the past year making it clear that they are not satisfied with the defense they have. From trading for established veterans to investing heavily in young talent, Dallas has continued to look for pieces that can change the makeup of the unit.

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Jerry Jones has also made no secret of his willingness to spend if the right opportunity comes along. And now, that search has reportedly taken the Cowboys to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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“The plot thickens: A few teams, including the #Lions and #Cowboys, have begun to inquire about the status of #Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., per @AdamSchefter,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on X on Sunday.

The Steelers are willing to listen to trade offers for Porter, but Pittsburgh wants a strong compensation package for the fourth-year cornerback.

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Imago September 13, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback JOEY PORTER JR. 24 looks on from the bench during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260913_zsp_g257_028 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Porter’s situation makes the potential move particularly interesting. He is seeking a new contract, but the Steelers traditionally do not negotiate extensions once the regular season begins. With the two sides unable to reach an agreement during the offseason, a trade has become a possibility.

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Porter has also yet to play this season because of a back injury and a lengthy ramp-up process. He was inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after being limited in practice, marking his third straight missed game.

The 26-year-old said on Thursday that he would “definitely” play for Pittsburgh in 2026 once healthy, while also denying reports that he had requested a trade. But the unresolved contract situation has kept his future with the Steelers in question.

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Why is Joey Porter Jr. a good fit for Dallas

The Cowboys have a clear need in the secondary. Cobie Durant, who was expected to start at cornerback, is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

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Dallas has already had to elevate practice squad cornerback Reddy Steward, while injuries have also created problems elsewhere in the defensive backfield. That puts more pressure on a defense that Dallas has aggressively tried to rebuild.

Jones has also made no secret of his willingness to spend if he believes the right player can help the Cowboys. After Dallas’ Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, the owner noted,

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Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð NOVEMBER 03: Dallas owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241103146

“We have the makings of a team here that I’m that optimistic about, and would work to improve it in a minute, right now, financially,” he said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Porter would be a significant addition to the team. He has already established himself as one of Pittsburgh’s important defensive players, and adding him would give Dallas another young corner to rely on.

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The problem is the price. Pittsburgh reportedly wants significant draft compensation, with previous reports suggesting a Day 1 pick could be part of the Steelers’ asking price.

Dallas has already surrendered premium draft capital for players such as Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, and George Pickens, while the Cowboys also have future picks tied up in previous trades.

Then there is Porter’s contract. A team acquiring him would need to negotiate the lucrative extension Porter is seeking. That makes the move much more complicated than simply filling an injury-created hole.

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For Dallas, the urgency could depend on what happens next. The Cowboys are 1-1 and still have time to improve internally. Still, if injuries continue to expose the secondary, Jones may have another opportunity to follow through on his promise to spend.