Cowboys Set Up Javonte Williams Into Facing 5-Figure Loss Amid Jerry Jones’ Free Agency Plans

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys secured Javonte Williams with a new multi-year deal

A little-known clause in the contract could cost the RB thousands

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones is hinting at an aggressive offseason strategy

The Dallas Cowboys made sure Javonte Williams would remain in Dallas, handing him a three-year contract that guarantees $16 million. Now, as the finer details of the contract surfaced, it became clear the agreement also puts Williams in a position where missing time could cost him a significant five-figure amount.

“The contract also includes de-escalators based on the failure to participate in the required percentage of offseason workouts,” Mike Florio revealed while breaking down Williams’s contract. “It’s a common term in Cowboys contracts. While per-game roster bonuses typically are included in the calculation of base pay, $1 million per year is a large amount that is tied to being in uniform every week. For each game Williams misses over the next three years, he’ll lose $58,823.”

So, every missed week could quietly chip away at his paycheck. However, that clause makes more sense when looking at Javonte Williams’ injury history.

Back in October 2022, while playing for the Denver Broncos, Williams suffered a serious multi-ligament knee injury during a Week 4 game. The damage included his ACL, LCL, and the posterolateral corner of the knee. Soon after, the Broncos ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Then in 2023, Williams returned and appeared in 16 games, although he suffered a hip flexor strain in October that forced him to miss one game.

Last year, with the Cowboys, he again dealt with health issues. He was limited in training camp because of a neck problem. And then in December, he suffered a shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings, which ended his season.

Now, he will return this year, and despite this clause, the running back can earn some good money. Williams receives a $6 million signing bonus upfront. His 2026 base salary sits at $1.75 million and is fully guaranteed, along with a $1 million per-game active roster bonus that must still be earned. Then in 2027, his base salary jumps to $6.25 million with another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses attached. Finally, the 2028 season includes a $7 million base salary and another $1 million tied to weekly availability.

However, earning this contract was not so easy for Williams. But it makes sense, as Williams showed last season what he can do. He posted career-best numbers in rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns during his first season in Dallas after signing a modest one-year, $3 million deal.

He finished the year with 1,201 rushing yards, which ranked ninth across the league. That total came even though he missed the final game because of a stinger that lingered during the closing month of the season. His 1,201 yards also marked the best total by a Cowboys running back since Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards in 2019.

On top of that, Javonte Williams added 35 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Imago Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, November 3, 2025. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 27-17. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ARL2025110308 IANxHALPERIN

So now the spotlight turns to the upcoming season. The Cowboys and the loyal Cowboys Nation will be watching closely as Williams tries to stay healthy and maximize that contract, while Jerry Jones continues to push aggressive plans in free agency.

Jerry Jones announces aggressive free agency and trade plans

Just a few weeks ago, Jerry Jones made it clear that the Dallas Cowboys are not planning to sit quietly during free agency. The longtime owner sounded confident that the team could push harder than usual when the market opens.

“I could see us being aggressive in free agency,” Jones said on the free agency plans. “And I, by the very virtue of having two number ones, we’re gonna spend more money in the draft than normally you would spend, even though we don’t have the two. Everybody knows those two ones are dramatically different than a two financially. So we’ll spend money.”

Meanwhile, ideas about bold moves have already started circulating around the league. Recently, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport floated a draft scenario where America’s Team could send picks No. 12 and No. 20 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 4 and No. 66. Such a leap up the board could put the Cowboys in position to grab a disruptive pass rusher like Ohio State’s Arvell Reese or Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr., which would instantly strengthen the defense.

The Cowboys have also shown they are not afraid to shake things up. During the 2025 season, the front office added George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans, and Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills. Later, they stunned the league by sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and collecting two first-round picks in return. On top of that, they brought in Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson before the trade deadline to reinforce the defense.

Of course, not every move worked; still, the message from the front office remained the same. The Cowboys were willing to explore every option. And this year, Jones will do the same.

“I don’t know that I expect it, but we have the ammunition to be good at it,” Jerry Jones said. “And I wouldn’t hesitate to be good at it if it’s to help our team and help the timeline that we’re talking about, especially on defense.”

So now the question becomes simple: what kind of moves will Jones pull off this season as the Cowboys continue reshaping the roster?