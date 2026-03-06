Cowboys Shift Attention to $30.2M Bengals Star After Jerry Jones Draws Line on Maxx Crosby Trade – Report

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys remain active in the market for a high-impact pass rusher this offseason.

Dallas is cautious about giving up multiple first-round picks in potential trade talks.

Trey Hendrickson’s recent production and availability have made him a name to watch.

The Dallas Cowboys may have given up on an elite pass rusher, but their search at the position is far from over. After their efforts to close a deal on Maxx Crosby fell through, they have found another potential elite target. Reports suggest that Jerry Jones’ team is now eyeing the Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who’s emerging as one of the top free agents this offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Cowboys reportedly ‘thought they were close’ to acquiring Maxx Crosby last night,” SleeperNFL wrote on X. “They’re now ‘expected to shift their focus’ to signing Trey Hendrickson.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, reports suggested that Jerry Jones was very close to striking a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders superstar. But it fell apart when the Cowboys’ calculated approach prevented them from going all in. With Crosby out, the team has shifted its attention to Hendrickson, who would have been worth $30.2 million had Cincinnati placed a franchise tag on him. But they didn’t.

Interestingly, the player was on the Cowboys’ wishlist last year as well. But they ultimately went with Quinnen Williams, a move that cost them valuable draft capital. Because of this trade, the Cowboys are still facing complications in pulling off a massive trade for someone like Crosby. But even Hendrickson’s arrival would be meaningful for the team’s defense, a defense that collapsed down the stretch of the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unit’s awful performance has made it crucial for the Cowboys to find genuine talent at multiple positions, including safety, cornerback, and, of course, edge rusher. Hendrickson has a proven track record of elite production, exploding in his first year with the Bengals in 2021 with 14 sacks en route to a Pro Bowl selection. He didn’t slow down, culminating in a career-best 2024 season where he led the league with 17.5 sacks, proving he can be the game-wrecking force Dallas is looking for.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The latter was his career-best year, when he led the league with 17.5 sacks and posted 46 total tackles. But he couldn’t sustain the success this past season because of health issues. A core muscle issue landed him on injured reserve, costing him ten games. Still, he managed four sacks, sixteen total tackles, and a forced fumble, showing how deadly he could be when healthy.

Pivoting to a free agent like Hendrickson became necessary after the Cowboys’ pursuit of Maxx Crosby hit a wall, with Jerry Jones unwilling to meet the Raiders’ steep asking price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Jones’ team draws a line at two first-round picks

The Raiders are open to trading Maxx Crosby, who reportedly wants out of Las Vegas. The star pass rusher is just what the Cowboys needed to overcome their defensive slump. While Crosby is exactly what the Cowboys need, the team is unwilling to meet the Raiders’ exorbitant demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest the Raiders are seeking a massive return, including two first-round draft picks and a quality player. And that’s where the Cowboys draw the line, according to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who spoke to a team source.

“Raiders are talking to a lot of people,” she wrote on X. “‘But we would not give up two first rounders.’ That’s the situation now. Will that change? I don’t know, but I checked for those of you interested.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It makes it clear the Cowboys won’t likely give up their two first-round selections to acquire him. In addition, The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared similar thoughts while discussing the situation on The 1-Star Podcast. He believes Jerry Jones won’t overspend on Crosby despite his bright prospects. Another factor that could affect Maxx’s trade is his desire to leave the franchise, which could put pressure on Las Vegas. Machota still didn’t completely rule Dallas out.

“There’s a chance,” he said. “…I don’t know if they will be the highest bidder, but I don’t know how you could completely dismiss it when you know what they need on defense, you know that they have two first-round picks—I don’t think they would part with both first-round picks. But you have the ammunition if they want to get it done.”

Plus, he doesn’t see Crosby playing for the Raiders in the 2026 season. With teams such as the Bears, Patriots, and the Eagles showing interest, the race for Crosby remains wide open.