“Shouldn’t Have Proposed”: Sarah Jane Ramos Erupts on NFL Analyst For Defending Dak Prescott’s Alleged Cheating

NFL analyst Craig Carton, in a September edition of The Craig Carton Show, discussed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his ex Sarah Jane’s broken relationship, claiming, “It’s his job to cheat on you.” The NFL analyst argued that Ramos should have known what she was getting into when she got involved with one of Texas’ most visible athletes.

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However, Prescott’s ex-fiancée has since pushed back on the narrative with a firm statement.

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“Craig Carton, you need to use that big old brain of yours and listen to how moronic you sound with that take of me and Dak,” Ramos wrote in her Instagram DM to Carton. “Seriously. If you think I’m dumb. A. He shouldn’t have proposed, and B. He must be the dumbest person to walk this Earth, and you’re right there next to him. Neither of you is attractive enough to be talking like that respectfully.”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos, who met in 2023 and started dating shortly afterwards share two young daughters. They were scheduled to marry in Lake Como, Italy, in April 2026. However, in March 2026, they called off the wedding and sent an email to their 250 guests announcing the same.

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While initial speculation hinted at a disagreement over a prenuptial agreement, Ramos quickly denied those rumors on social media.

According to reports from Page Six and other outlets, the split came after a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas. Insiders claimed that Ramos discovered Prescott allegedly had a history of communicating with other women and former flings during their relationship.

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The Cowboys signal-caller was accused of using anonymous, incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate DMs.

Ramos, meanwhile, broke her silence in late September 2026 while responding to an Instagram page speculating that she might be hiding another pregnancy.

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“Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time! That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy. Hard for most of you money-obsessed people to believe, I know,” Ramos wrote on Instagram.

Following her statement, Carton shared his thoughts on the situation, which has seemingly fumed Sarah Jane Ramos.

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As for Dak Prescott, he remains focused on navigating a successful 2026 season for the Dallas Cowboys, who currently are at a 2-2 record after four weeks.