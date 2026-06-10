“Shut It Right There”: Dak Prescott Holds Back on Dealing With Stress After Split From Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos

After a stellar 2025 season, Dallas Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott saw his personal life turn upside down after he broke up with Sarah Jane Ramos. Seeing his family break down was definitely going to be rough on him. But when asked if this has affected his offseason training, Prescott refused to answer.

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“Stress may help lose a little weight here and there,” the Cowboys QB responded to a question at a June 9 presser about how he dealt with his weight during the offseason. That answer pushed a reporter to say that it had “opened the door” for him to address his split with Ramos, which also happened this offseason.

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Prescott laughed and said, “I’m kidding. I’m going to shut it right there.”

The couple parted ways right after their bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas, weeks before their scheduled April wedding. To this day, both Prescott and Ramos have not revealed the true cause of their breakup. A source representing Ramos told PEOPLE that there was no “big argument or blow up” that led to the split.

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Imago Image Credits: Dak Prescott/@_4dak via Instagram

But the timing of it all led many to conjure up theories. One was a disagreement between the two regarding a pre-nuptial agreement, which was also discussed by former NFL players Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy on their podcast. They debated a text that claimed this fallout led to the breakup, but Ramos confirmed that their decision to end things “had nothing to do with a prenup.”

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The other, more widely reported rumor was Prescott’s alleged infidelity. A Page Six report highlighted this issue, with a source claiming that the QB had a “history of communicating with other women during his relationship” with Ramos. Neither she nor Prescott has responded to these rumors.

Interestingly, earlier in May, the Cowboys QB was seen attending the Pro Bull Riders event with Caitlin Rance, who is a good friend of Prescott’s and was also going to be Ramos’ bridesmaid for the wedding. This sighting had many accusing Prescott of being unfaithful to Ramos, but he dismissed them by confirming the two were just friends. Rance and Prescott attended Mississippi State together.

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The QB and Ramos were also engaged in a brief legal battle over their children’s custody, but reached a mutual agreement after some time. Prescott and Ramos share two daughters, the younger one having marked her first birthday in May. The two celebrated the event together, as seen in a set of photos shared by Ramos on Instagram. A family photo also captured the pair flanked by their daughters on either side.

Things might have calmed down enough for Prescott to focus on the season ahead.

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Prescott is coming off a brilliant 2025 season, having thrown for a whopping 4,552 yards and scored 30 touchdowns. His receiver support is intact this year in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Prescott also has a strong defense to rely on this season, which looks a lot better than last year. With mandatory minicamp on the horizon, the Cowboys quarterback is ready to let his play do the talking this year.