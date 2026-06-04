Cowboys Sign Former Buccaneers Playmaker Days After Adding New WR Amid George Pickens’ Absence

The Dallas Cowboys have continued to add to the firepower in their offense after a brilliant 2025 season. Led by the trio of Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys offense terrorized defenses with its elite gameplay, ranking second in overall offense. To continue the same next season, the front office has already started loading the WR room, with two free agent signings in a week. The most recent acquisition is a player who was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

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“The Cowboys have signed former Buccaneers WR Jaden Smith.” Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarish posted on X.

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This move comes after they signed undrafted player Romello Brinson earlier this week. Both moves have come due to an opening in the WR room with the retirement of veteran receiver Parris Campbell on May 27.

Smith spent the 2025 season with the Buccaneers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in July last year. Before entering the league, Smith put together an impressive final year at college with the Nevada Wolfpack. He led the team in receiving with 62 receptions, 849 yards, and seven touchdowns. This earned him an All-Mountain West honorable mention recognition.

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After signing with the Buccaneers, Smith suffered an injury that kept him on the injury reserve list the entire season. It was only in April that the franchise released him.

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What makes Smith an interesting prospect is the physical profile that he brings to the table. At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Smith immediately becomes the tallest receiver in the Cowboys. Pickens and Cee Dee Lamb are 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2, respectively.

“He’s an elite red zone threat,” Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jeff Choate said of Smith. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been around a guy, and I’ve coached some places, that has anybody any better than Jaden Smith is in the red zone.”

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Meanwhile, the other receiver, Brinson, comes into the Cowboys as an undrafted player from the 2026 Draft. NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein spoke about one of the standout qualities in Brinson prior to the draft.

“Brinson is a field-stretcher,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a long-strider with good acceleration to build speed and create opportunities for himself on vertical routes.”

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In his final season with the SMU Mustangs, Brinson caught 43 passes for 638 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to his stint there, he was with Miami, but transferred to SMU in 2023.

Together, the additions represent different receiver archetypes. Smith offers size, length, and red-zone potential, while Brinson brings the ability to stretch the field vertically. But despite the traits, they are nothing more than the bottom half of the 90-man roster at this point. They have their work cut out for them to make the team or even the practice squad. Including Brinson and Smith, the Cowboys are currently carrying 13 receivers on their roster at the moment.

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For Dallas, both these receivers are the classic case of low-risk, high-reward. If Brinson or Smith catches fire and breaks out, that’s a massive win for the team. If not, the Cowboys are sitting pretty with arguably the best receiving duos in the league. While there will be heated competition between these two to make the roster, all eyes will otherwise be on when and if George Pickens reports back to duty.

George Pickens absent from OTAs

George Pickens’ absence from the OTAs has become somewhat of a talking point in Dallas. While a player doesn’t need to attend the sessions, the circumstances of Pickens’ absence is what’s concerning.

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Pickens had an outstanding 2025 season. He went off for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns and was one of the best receivers in the league last year. He entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Cowboys promptly placed an exclusive franchise tag worth $27.2 million on February 27th. He subsequently signed the tag on April 29th. This makes the entire amount owed to him fully guaranteed.

However, the COO of the Cowboys, Stephen Jones, stated that a long-term extension is not something they would discuss with Pickens. Franchise legend Michael Irwin was not too pleased with Jones’ statement.

According to Insiders, Pickens not attending the OTAs is not considered as holding out, as they are voluntary. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Pickens is expected to be present for mandatory practices, which start on June 16.

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Having signed the franchise tag, Pickens will be looking to fire on all cylinders as soon as he returns to the Cowboys team. A lot has been said about him this offseason, which is why he will be gunning to prove to the critics that he can be consistent in his production and help the Cowboys’ offense continue their domination over defenses.