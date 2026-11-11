Cowboys Sign Former Saints RB Ahead of Trade Deadline to Bolster Dak Prescott’s Offense

After a solid win against the Colts with a 27-23 finish, the Cowboys are making major roster changes.

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“Sources: The #Cowboys are signing former #Saints RB Kendre Miller,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X.

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Kendre Miller visited the Cowboys’ facility on November 10 after being released by the New Orleans Saints the previous week. Dallas is considering adding another running back to give its offense more depth before the trade deadline.

The Cowboys need extra help at running back because Tyler Goodson is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury he suffered during their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Javonte Williams is currently the team’s starting running back, while Hunter Luepke is the only other running back on the active roster. Adding Miller could give Dak Prescott another option in the backfield.

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Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin are on the practice squad, but the Cowboys have not said whether they will release either player to make room for Miller.

Kendre Miller played six games for the New Orleans Saints this season, recording 159 rushing yards on 57 carries and scoring two touchdowns. He also caught nine of his 13 targets for 37 yards. Overall, he finished with 196 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, but also had two fumbles.

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He is a solid player, as his former Saints coach had high hopes for him after getting him on the team.

“I like the player, I like his downhill running style,” Coach Dennis Allen said back in 2023. “I think he’s got really good feet, I think he’s got really good contact balance. And he’s got the speed to take it the distance if he breaks free in the open field, so there’s a lot of qualities about him that I like.

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“And look, I don’t know that they used him as much out of the backfield at TCU, but I think he’s got that skill set.”

Injuries affected his 2024 and 2025 seasons. On July 24, 2024, he injured his hamstring during training camp. He suffered another hamstring injury in the opposite leg during the Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 27, 2024, which kept him out for four games.

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Later that season, he sustained a concussion in the second quarter of the Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 29, forcing him to miss one game. His most serious injury came on October 19, 2025, when he tore the ACL in his left knee during the Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. The injury ended his 2025 season.

The Cowboys are making another change to their practice squad besides bringing in Kendre Miller.

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Cowboys making roster move

The Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Reddy Steward from their practice squad on Tuesday, November 10. The team did not announce a replacement after letting him go.

Since Steward was released from the practice squad and not the main roster, he does not have to go through waivers. He is now free to sign with another team.

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The Cowboys first picked up Steward after the Minnesota Vikings waived him in August 2025. He was later released during Dallas’ roster cuts on August 30, 2026. However, no other team claimed him, allowing the Cowboys to bring him back to their practice squad the next day.

Before those roster cuts, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had praised Steward’s versatility and ability to play different positions in the secondary.

“Can’t speak enough about a guy like Reddy Steward,” Schottenheimer said. “Guy moves from nickel; he plays at safety. He does everything right. He’s intelligent. He’s a great communicator. Those guys are hard to find sometimes.”

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The Cowboys brought Reddy Steward up from their practice squad three times during the 2026 season. His first opportunity came in Week 3 when cornerback Cobie Durant missed the game with a hamstring injury. Steward also played against the Houston Texans on October 4 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 8.

Steward started two of those three games and recorded 11 tackles, nine of which were solo tackles.

The move seems shocking after the kind of confidence Schottenheimer had in him.

“You’re going to see Reddy Steward play a lot of football,” Schottenheimer said in September 2025.

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Now, let’s wait and see how things turn out for the team after these roster moves. And whether the team is able to improve their record from 4-5.