Cowboys Sign 2x Super Bowl Champion Von Miller Amid Preseason

Big news for Cowboys fans. Hometown hero Von Miller is coming home; he announced on Instagram.

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“Hereee Weee Gooo” 🤠 @dallascowboys LFG!!! 😵‍💫😈🏆 @greenerpastureschicken “DeSoto Tx 75115”,” Miller posted on Instagram.

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He also shared a photo of himself in a No. 40 Cowboys jersey, just to really drive the point home.

It makes sense when you think about it. Miller grew up in DeSoto, only 24 miles from AT&T Stadium, and became a star at Texas A&M before going pro. Of late, he’d expressed that he would love to play for the Cowboys; he’d even shared a doctored image of himself in Cowboys gear to make his case.

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Miller was also spotted working out near the Cowboys’ facility in Frisco, so the signs were all there.

Over 15 seasons with the Broncos, Rams, Bills and Commanders, Miller racked up 138.5 sacks. He recorded nine last season, at age 36, while playing 37 percent of the defensive snaps. Now he gets to do it in Dallas.