Cowboys Sign UFL Rushing Leader To Bolster Dak Prescott’s Offense Amid Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys had a busy offseason reshaping their roster. It looks like they aren’t done tinkering with the backfield yet. In what is their third addition to the roster since the training camp began, the front office has signed UFL rushing leader Jashaun Corbin to the running back room, the team officially announced in a transactions release.

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Corbin is slated to join the team in time for their fourth padded practice, and the battle for the backup running back is going to be fun to watch. If he earns a spot on the final 53, the Cowboys could add another explosive option to their rotation.

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Rolling the dice on Corbin is exactly the kind of low-stakes, high-reward move Dallas should be making. He played for the New York Giants in 2023, spent time on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, signed with the UFL, and became a breakout star there! He won the league’s rushing title and was named to the 2025 All-UFL team.

One thing Corbin has struggled to find in his football career is a permanent home. Even during his spring league run, he bounced around, playing for the San Antonio Brahmas in 2025 before landing in Orlando in 2026.

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This second shot at the NFL offers Corbin an opportunity to prove that he belongs here. Coming out of college in 2022, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had noted that while solid, nothing about Corbin’s game stood out.

“Corbin has decent size and good vision, but he will need to play with better decisiveness early in the two, as his play speed and cut quickness are unlikely to aid him enough in eluding NFL tacklers,” said Zierlein during his 2022 assessment.

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But that was years ago. Today, he has proven that he can contribute as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and add value on special teams as a kick returner through his UFL performances.

With Corbin’s arrival, the Cowboys’ running back room is far more crowded, creating real competition across every tier of the depth chart.

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Javonte Williams, who originally came in on a one-year, $3 million “prove it” deal, earned a three-year, $24 million extension after the thunderous 1201 yards and 11 touchdowns across 16 games last year. Behind him, Jayden Blue and Malik Davis are competing for primary touches.

Further down the chart, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda, and now Corbin are the backup running backs, competing for a final 53-man roster spot.

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The Cowboys’ bottom-of-the-roster churn provides a stark reminder of how fluid life on a 90-man roster is. To finalise Corbin, the front office waived rookie undrafted free agent Dominic Richardson, whom they signed back in May. Every move optimising the depth chart is made to maximise the infrastructure around Quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott’s “prove it” moment has come

Dak Prescott has been receiving a lot of love from the fans in Oxnard, California. He is reciprocating the energy with frequent fan interactions at the camp. Yet, no amount of summer goodwill can distract from the undeniable pressure waiting for him this season

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Playing quarterback for “America’s Team” comes with more media spotlight and fan scrutiny than almost any other job in sports. Coming off a disappointing postseason performance last year, expectations for Prescott and the Cowboys have been tempered. Now, fans and experts simply want to see them break through in the playoffs.

“With Cowboys, we always make excuses for Dak Prescott,” said former NFL star LeSean McCoy on the Speakeasy podcast. “I’m tired of that. You got two number one receivers, you have a really good coach, and Shotty [Brian Schottenheimer]. It’s time to put it together and get to the playoffs. I ain’t saying even get to the NFC Championship game, that’s hard to do… Let’s try to win a division and let’s try to get in the playoffs.”

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Good news for the fans! Prescott is embracing the “Super Bowl or bust” mindset. He arrived at camp sporting a vintage Cowboys T-shirt celebrating the team’s Super Bowl XXX win. He said in a recent FOX interview that he wants his girls to remember him as a Super Bowl-winning Quarterback.

Signing Jashaun Corbin may not shift the Super Bowl odds, but it shows that the front office is actively making roster changes to give Dak Prescott every available tool. Whether the former UFL stand-out can convert a mid-camp shot into a 53-man roster spot is a question that will answer itself over the next three weeks.