Cowboys Sign UFL Standout to Bolster Dak Prescott’s Protection

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys finished second in total offense, with quarterback Dak Prescott recording career-high numbers. To make sure the veteran quarterback can exceed his performance last season, owner Jerry Jones has brought in an addition to the offensive line.

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“The Cowboys are signing UFL offensive lineman Chris Glaser, per source,” reported Tom Pelissero on X.

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Chris Glaser was part of the UFL team Columbus Aviators, during the 2026 season. In the nine games he played there, he had a reception for 21 yards. In what was the first year of the team in the UFL, they won only three games, but Glaser made an impression, which helped him get signed to the Cowboys.

Glaser started his football career as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Although the Kansas City Chiefs signed him following a successful minicamp tryout, they waived his contract before the regular season. Following that, he had a stint with the New York Jets as they signed him to their practice squad before getting waived. He was released several times, before being elevated to the active roster in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

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In 2023, he had a chance to play for the Cowboys when they signed him to the practice squad. Unfortunately, the Cowboys cut him, and the Jets re-signed him. Ultimately, after a short stint with the Chicago Bears in 2024, he joined the Columbus Aviators of the United Football League in January 2026.

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Now, he has signed a standard contract with the Cowboys. It is a strategic signing on the franchise’s part, considering the backup center Matt Hennessy suffered a neck injury, and his return date remains unknown. With Prescott’s health being a priority, the franchise did not want to take a chance by riding all their hope on T.J. Bass being the backup to Cooper Bebe. In Glaser, the team has a player who has been a part of training camps before. He knows that he is coming into the roster to be a backup, but anything can happen in training camp. If he manages to impress the Cowboys coaching staff with his command inside the gridiron and show that he can protect his QB, Glaser could find himself in a guaranteed spot.

This move comes as the Cowboys move into the second day of their minicamp. However, they are already dealing with injury concerns.

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Dak Prescott joins the Dallas Cowboys’ long list of injuries

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their minicamp on June 16, with a long list of injuries that included DaRon Bland, Matt Hennessey, Jalen Thompson, and others. But on the day of the minicamp, it was reported that quarterback Dak Prescott had also joined that list with a sore knee.

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“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be limited today because of a minor knee issue,” Machota posted on X, quoting head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said, “Nothing we’re concerned about.”

Prescott did limited team drills on the first day of the minicamp. Although head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that it was nothing serious, the Cowboys did not want to take any risk. With two more days of minicamp left, Prescott will likely be limited to the team drills like he was on day one. The franchise is prioritising its top quarterback over other things.

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Following an injury-filled 2024 season, the 32-year-old QB recorded 4,552 passing yards, 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his passes. With a passer rating of 99.5, he ranked among the league’s best signal callers. Following the minicamp, there will be a gap before the summer training camp starts.

From what Schottenheimer has said, it is expected that Prescott should be fit by then. Moreover, the franchise has added a six-foot-four-inch guard to protect the quarterback. If the move works, they will be hoping he builds chemistry in the training camp.