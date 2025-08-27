Solving Cowboys’ Roster Rubik: Unexpected Twists From Initial 53-Man Team & Way Forward

The Dallas Cowboys twisted their ‘Roster Rubik,‘ fixing the final 53 pieces for the 2025 season just before the NFL deadline. While some familiar faces stayed, there were also surprising names that dropped off. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer made his intent clear: tighten the depth and sharpen the balance. Yet, even after the final twist, a few blocks still feel out of place. So how did Dallas shape this team heading into the regular season? Let’s break it down.

Which were the most surprising cuts across all positions?

First: Deuce Vaughn—A fan favorite

The release of RB Deuce Vaughn might be the toughest pill for fans to swallow. He wasn’t just another running back. Indeed, he was a fan favorite with a unique skill set. A smaller, shifty back, Vaughn added excitement to the roster despite modest numbers. Though he rushed for just 110 yards and caught 10 passes for 58 yards in the last two seasons, still, his energy and potential stood out at the Cowboys’ camp this offseason. Schottenheimer also praised Vaugh as “an incredible young man” and “a damn good football player.” That kind of endorsement tells you this cut hurt the staff as well. But wait, Vaughn could still land on the practice squad if he clears waivers. However, Dallas chose to keep five other backs, including veterans Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Hunter Luepke, plus rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Second: La’el Collins—An experienced veteran

The release of veteran lineman La’el Collins also raised eyebrows. The Cowboys signed him in August to cover for injuries along the line. He brought a wealth of experience, with 71 career starts in Dallas from 2015 to 2021. Collins even mentored younger players during camp, showing he still had leadership value. Brian Schottenheimer’s decision to cut Collins now feels more like a numbers game than a talent issue. Though he hasn’t been on the active roster since 2022.

In 2024, he signed with the Buffalo Bills in April but was released in August after failing to make their initial 53-man roster. He then had a brief stint on the Cowboys’ practice squad in early 2024 before being released by the Bills in the summer. Once again in August 2025, he signed with the Cowboys, but they cut him off just before the regular season. A perfect déjà vu for the veteran lineman. However, if he can swallow his pride, a practice squad role in Dallas could be a smart compromise.

Third: Israel Mukuamu – The Swiss Army knife

The most strategic head-scratcher? Israel Mukuamu. His ability to play both safety and corner made him a versatile option in the secondary. Losing that versatility feels like snapping off an important piece of the roster cube. The move likely clears space for undrafted standout Zion Childress and nickel man Kemon Hall. Both showed promise late in camp, especially Childress, who many thought would be on the bubble. Still, cutting Mukuamu suggests Brian Schottenheimer now prefers specialists over hybrids. Defined roles instead of flexible ones. With Trevon Diggs’ health still uncertain, that decision could backfire if the secondary thins out.

Fourth: Will Grier – A vested veteran

Quarterback Will Grier was also shown the exit in Dallas, and that left Dak Prescott and Joe Milton as the only QBs on the roster. Grier and Milton battled for the backup QB role all summer, but it was Milton who sealed the job with an impressive showing against the Falcons. Schottenheimer backed the choice, saying they “feel very good about Joe and his direction.” But since Grier is a vested veteran, he won’t hit waivers. Dallas could still bring him back later if needed. This cut feels less like a hard goodbye and more like a strategic shuffle to keep flexibility. Still, only carrying two quarterbacks feels like a risky twist for Dallas in such a long season.

How do the cuts shape key positions?

The linebacker group in Dallas turned out exactly as expected – “the deepest group on the Cowboys roster.” Damone Clark, Jack Sanborn, Kenneth Murray, Marist Liufau, and Shemar James – all made it through the cut. But Cowboys insiders thought that Willie Harvey also had a shot. Now, Harvey’s release opens the door for him to return to the practice squad. No drama here: this group in Dallas looks stacked and steady. The wide receiver group in Dallas, however, told a different story.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 27, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250727_tdc_al2_318

Brian Schottenheimer cut Jalen Brooks and Jalen Cropper, signaling intense competition at the back end of the position. The team kept CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Jonathan Mingo. However, Mingo’s knee injury made the final spot tricky. The last decision came down to Ryan Flournoy or Brooks. As such, Schottenheimer admitted, “It was a tough one… Tough conversation with Jalen Brooks. It was one of those things where we were going back and forth a lot. We have point-of-attack tapes, we have target tapes. And literally from the offensive side of it, was literally neck and neck.” But the head coach then pointed to Flournoy’s dominance on special teams as the deciding factor.

What to expect after the initial roster announcement?

The initial 53 is never the true final picture. We can expect some more twists in the Cowboys’ roster. Brian Schottenheimer might soon bring back Hakeem Adeniji as swing tackle and C.J. Goodwin at corner. However, these moves will only happen once Phil Mafah and Caelen Carson hit injured reserve. That’s classic roster management from the Cowboys – freeing spots temporarily while planning midseason returns. Many of the cuts, especially young prospects, might land on the practice squad in Dallas once waivers clear. In that sense, some “cuts” aren’t cuts at all, but just hidden pieces waiting to snap back into the cube later.

Although the Cowboys seem to have solved their Roster Rubik for now, it might get messy with the onset of the season. One injury or slump could make the roster pieces change again in Dallas. So while Brian Schottenheimer made some bold moves with the cuts, only some will pay off. Others may leave fans wondering if the wrong sides got aligned. Ultimately, the season will tell whether this Cowboys’ roster holds firm or scrambles under pressure.