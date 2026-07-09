Von Miller’s True Thoughts on Cowboys Revealed After Sparking Rumors

One post. Countless speculations. Endless debate. Von Miller has been an NFL linebacker for 15 seasons now. But his recent Instagram Story wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey turned everyone’s heads. Shortly after teasing about an appearance in Dallas, the 37-year-old LB cleared the air by revealing the truth behind his action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy,” said Miller in an interview with RJ Ochoa, as part of Raising Cane’s Sack Summit sponsorship. “I grew up here in Dallas, you know, I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys. If I play for the Dallas Cowboys this year, I only have to drive 20 minutes to work. This will be the first time my mom and dad don’t have to fly to every single game. My mom has been to every single game that I’ve ever played in, and she’ll be able to drive to all the home games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I got so many family members here. My kids are here. My family is here. Girlfriend is here. Everybody’s here. It’ll just be easy to work it out. So you never really know, you know, we talked about that magnetic field and College Station. Maybe, you know, the magnetic field here in Dallas, get me there. So I would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys. And it’d be amazing.”

Von Miller was born in DeSoto, Texas, which is around 24 miles from the Dallas Cowboys’ home ground, AT&T Stadium. From his childhood to college days, he has spent his life in the South Central American state. Miller represented the Texas A&M Aggies for four seasons in his collegiate career, where he racked up 181 tackles and 33 sacks in 47 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when Miller joined the NFL in 2011, he moved over 600 miles away from his home to represent the Denver Broncos. After 11 seasons with the Broncos, the 37-year-old linebacker had brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2021) and the Buffalo Bills (2022-2024). Last year, the Washington Commanders signed Miller to a one-year contract, where he recorded 26 total tackles and 9 sacks in 17 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as things stand, Von Miller is an unrestricted free agent, open to a move away from the capital. While he expressed his wish to join the Dallas Cowboys, there have been no contacts between the two parties.

After a poor 2025 season, allowing 377.0 yards per game, the Cowboys have already revamped their defensive unit under new coordinator Christian Parker. The signing of Rashan Gary, Jonathan Bullard, Caleb Downs, and Malachi Lawrence shows their intention. But amid that, will there be room for someone like Von Miller? Only time will tell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Von Miller regrets joining the Commanders over the Super Bowl LX champions

The Washington Commanders were coming off a 12-5 season in 2024, while the Seattle Seahawks had a 10-7 outing. Notably, Von Miller had offers from both teams ahead of the 2025 season. Envisioning continuing the winning momentum, Miller signed a one-year, $6.1 million deal with the Commanders in July 2025, but things didn’t turn out as he planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

QB Jayden Daniels, wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were among the many who suffered injuries last season, resulting in a disappointing 5-12 outing. And Miller wasn’t quite content with how the 2025 season unfolded for his team.

“I only got two offers last year. I have one contract offer from the Washington Commanders,” said Von Miller on 89 on YouTube. “That’s when I went and played. And I had one offer from the Seattle Seahawks. And obviously, I picked the wrong team on that one. It would have been three teams, three different teams with three Super Bowls. But that’s just how it’s supposed to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the Commanders, the Seahawks went on to become the Super Bowl LX champions. So, with both teams’ graphs changed, is there a possibility of Von Miller joining Seattle? Maybe, maybe not. Because first off, he hasn’t explicitly stated his wish to join the Seahawks as he did for the Cowboys.

But given an opportunity, will he turn down the reigning Super Bowl champions? It will be interesting to see. But there’s one complication. Seattle’s front office already addressed its edge-rushing rotation by signing veteran Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal, alongside DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, and Derick Hall.

So, considering that, the Seahawks may not have an open role left for the 37-year-old linebacker. So, in terms of alignment with a franchise, Dallas fits perfectly for Miller, at least as of now.