Cowboys’ Stance on George Pickens Revealed After WR Shrugs Off Minicamp Question

George Pickens not attending the Dallas Cowboys’ OTAs is a decision that has caused a lot of talk around the NFL about his commitment to the team. After signing the franchise tag for $27.3 million, it seemed like the Cowboys and Pickens had moved past the offseason shenanigans. While the OTAs were not mandatory, there is a minicamp coming up that is compulsory for players to attend, and Pickens seemed skeptical about his presence there.

However, a Cowboys Insider has confirmed the franchise’s stance on Pickens’ response to the question.

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“They still expect him to be there next week for mandatory minicamp,” said Jon Machota on Cowboys Collective, via YouTube. “But even like Dak [Prescott] was saying today, ‘When he’s there or when he does show up, don’t expect him to just all of a sudden be with like the ones and doing everything.

“Like they don’t want him to do too much, then all of a sudden he suffers a setback or some type of an injury, and then now all of a sudden he’s going into training camp with some type of an issue. So, even if he’s there next week, don’t expect him to be doing a ton, like he probably won’t be in on team drills and stuff like that. Probably just do some individual stuff.”

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Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 looks for a pass during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225042

When Pickens was asked about attending the session, he shrugged rather than answering. He has remained silent throughout the offseason, making things look tricky. Many fans fear that his not attending the minicamp could be a problem for the Cowboys since he needs to build chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott. Interestingly, despite not attending the voluntary camp and the OTAs, Pickens has had throwing sessions with Prescott.

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“They were great,” Prescott said about the training sessions early in the offseason. “George is George. He’s great, he’s awesome. The personality, excitement, and his energy was consistent, consistent as it’s been those times that I got to throw with him. Just even communicating with him through phone as we have these last couple of weeks, George is great. I’m excited about where he’s going to be. I’m excited about when he gets in and the work that we’re going to have to build off of. George is George, and he’s fine.”

While Pickens has remained noncommittal about attending the Cowboys’ OTAs, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has remained firm on his stance about the WR.

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“As you guys know, it’s voluntary,” Schottenheimer said of Pickens’ absence from OTAs. “I [spoke] with G.P. yesterday. He’s got a football camp this weekend that he’s doing. Communication has been good. [OTAs] is voluntary, and he’s taking care of his business.”

Last season, Pickens recorded 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 93 receptions, earning his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. Although Pickens was a good wideout in Pittsburgh, he was inconsistent. In his first season in Dallas, he has already made the most out of it. Now, everyone hopes that the inconsistency issue doesn’t strike back. As a result, they are trying to protect him from injuring himself in the minicamp.

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Many reports suggest that the reason for Pickens holding out on the OTAs is the contract extension. While he wanted a long-term contract, he had to settle for a franchise tag. Regardless, the Cowboys believe Pickens will be there on June 16. There isn’t any packing in the Cowboys regarding the WR. Moreover, if he doesn’t attend, he will have to pay a fine of $107,911. But how much he will be involved remains a matter that needs to be explored.

While everyone expects the wide receiver to be at the minicamp, Pickens himself has remained silent on the matter.

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George Pickens return to minicamp important, says former Cowboys player

Latest reports suggest that Pickens has already arrived at the Cowboys’ facility for his physical and is set to feature during the minicamp on Tuesday. He will be present on all three days of the minicamp. Former Cowboys player Jesse Holley had some positive updates on the wideout.

“It matters, you know, a lot. In the grand scheme of things, you know, you talk about, well, you know, we’re still up training camp,” said Jesse Holley of DLLS Cowboys, via X. “There’s still, you know, time to build and grow. And George was here last year, so he understands the offense…

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Imago Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“And, you know, this is another set of eyes when now that they’re trying to work on things offensively, George is seeing now a chance at what this Christian Parker defense looks like, not just for the practice purposes, but for what happens when I face this kind of defense with the, you know, different disguises and movements and players playing all over the place.”

How much does it matter that George Pickens plans to attend mandatory minicamp?

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“It matters a lot…”@Mr4thAndLong | #DallasCowboys

FULL POD: https://t.co/KXO6E2xXQB https://t.co/OCIj04HNom pic.twitter.com/pN6n6MSbfk

— DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) June 15, 2026

For days, it was a delicate issue for the Cowboys. With no news from Pickens, the best they could do was to expect him at the minicamp. And now, he is finally here. Although the minicamp would not see him get involved in a lot of action to avoid injury, Holley further noted that it does help him deal with the surroundings.

“It’s just nice to, one, eliminate the noise about where he’s at,” said Holley. “Is he going to be here? Is he not going to be there? And then to have all of these guys together, have your guys together so that you can say, all right, we’re here. And now we all understand the plan going forward.”

With his anticipated return, the Cowboys’ offense can start its offseason preparations properly now. The minicamp, which will be held between June 16 and June 18, will not see a whole lot of work being done by Pickens or any of the stars, but it will be great for the team to have their WR in the building after a lot of offseason chatter.