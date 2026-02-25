Cowboys Star Brandon Aubrey Rejects Biggest Contract Offer in NFL History & Makes 8-Figure Demand From Jerry Jones

Essentials Inside The Story Brandon Aubrey wishes to stay in Dallas but on his terms

How can the Cowboys still keep the kicker around without agreeing to an extension?

While the $7.5 million offer is historic, what are the details influencing Aubrey's rejection?

In just three NFL seasons, Brandon Aubrey has more than proven why he deserves to be the highest-paid kicker. The Dallas Cowboys certainly agree. But Aubrey rejecting what Jerry Jones has to offer and demanding an eight-figure salary instead, on the surface, looks as if the disagreement is over how much. But dare we say words are wind, the devil is always in the details, and evidently, plenty of scepticism exists.

Earlier today, the Cowboys offered Aubrey a reported annual average salary of nearly $7.5 million. However, the All-Pro rejected it. A head scratcher, if I may say so. But, here’s the thing: we know what Jones is offering him is still $1.1 million over the current highest-paid kicker, Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker. We also know that it is a big leap from his current $2.70 million salary. What we don’t know are the terms and conditions involved. For the sake of this conversation, let’s make Butker our point of reference.

He is currently earning $6.4 million per year under the extension he signed in 2024. That very year, he received $13.8 million in newly fully guaranteed money. Behind him is Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott with a four-year, $24 million deal. He cashed over $5.4 million in the first year of the extension as well.

While we know that Aubrey is asking for a $10 million annual salary, contract length, guaranteed amount, year 1 cash flows, and other details are just as important to truly understand why Aubrey and his agent, Todd France, aren’t willing to sign the ‘biggest’ deal in NFL history.

Let’s also be clear, though, Dallas is very likely keeping Aubrey around, whether the stalemate ends or not. In fact, Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones told The Dallas Morning News on Sunday that if push comes to shove, Dallas will play hardball. Indeed, Dallas can keep Aubrey not just for the upcoming season, but also for 2027.

Aubrey will be a restricted free agent, giving Jones a better hand of cards to play with. This particular factor can also help the team stop the kicker from reaching free agency by using a tender. Over the Cap suggests a first-round tender is projected to be $8.1 million, while a second-round tender would be worth $5.8 million in 2026. So, if they use a tender and also match the highest offer by some other team, the very nature of being an RFA would keep Aubrey in Dallas.

If the offer is not matched in terms of money, they can ask for draft compensation. But while Aubrey is one of the best kickers in the league’s history already, he’s still just that, and teams might not be interested in losing essential draft picks.

In 2027, the team can use a franchise tag on him, keeping him in Dallas for at least one more year before they can meet in the middle for the contract. That brings us to the next important question: Do they even want to be together?

What either sides are saying

It is important to note that what both sides want is a long-term deal with the money the player is deserving of. Knowing agent France from how he played for quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract, it will not be surprising if Jerry Jones finally bows. Adding to the reasons would be the kicker’s performance with the Cowboys since he was signed as an undrafted free agent before 2023.

While his best showing came in his rookie year, Aubrey still posted a strong 2025 season. He connected on 85.7% of his field goal attempts across seventeen games. The kicker has made Pro Bowl appearances in each season.

Case in point: Dallas’ Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. Using range as his biggest advantage as a former soccer player, he made everyone do a double-take. He drilled three field goals of 55 yards or longer. Additionally, he hit three kicks from 60-plus yards, a feat no kicker has achieved in a single campaign.

That’s the reason the team doesn’t want to let him go. Meanwhile, he doesn’t want to step out of Dallas either.

“It’ll come when it comes,” Aubrey said before the 2026 Pro Bowl game. “Everyone wants to hit that second contract because you don’t have much say in your first, and you can really earn a second contract. So I think we’ve improved on that value.”

Meanwhile, contract discussions between Aubrey and Jerry Jones’ team first began before the 2025 season. But they have made little progress over the months. The GM confirmed on Sunday that negotiations are ongoing.

“We’ve been working on a long-term deal for some time,” Stephen Jones told The Dallas Morning News. “We’ve exchanged offers, and the goal is to get him signed.”

Aubrey landing his desired contract isn’t completely out of reach.

If we go by the Cowboys’ history, many players have signed record-breaking contracts at their respective positions. Some notable names are Prescott, Zack Martin, and Tyler Smith. At the same time, the franchise’s biggest priority is to lock in star wide receiver George Pickens.

They want to reach an extension with him, and the franchise tag ensures he will stay. The same safety net exists with Brandon Aubrey because of the tender system. But by offering him such a large figure, the organization reiterated its belief in the player. Now, the price remains the only unresolved issue for both sides.