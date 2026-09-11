Cowboys Star Brevyn Spann-Ford Signs Long-Term Contract Extension Ahead of Giants Clash

Undrafted and unproven was how Brevyn Spann-Ford entered the NFL in 2024. But after two steady seasons blocking for the Dallas Cowboys, that uncertainty has turned into a three-year, $18 million extension, signed Thursday just three days before Dallas hosts the New York Giants.

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Spann-Ford’s agent, Mike McCartney, broke the news on X. Later, NFL.com revealed that Dallas has locked him up on a three-year extension worth $18 million, with $12.075 million of that guaranteed. He would have been a restricted free agent after this season, but now has his future secured through 2029.

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It’s a pretty notable jump in payday for a player who wasn’t even drafted. Spann-Ford came out of Minnesota in 2024 as an undrafted free agent and simply worked his way onto the roster. Since then, he’s quietly turned into the Cowboys’ clear No. 2 tight end behind Jake Ferguson. His career numbers so far – 18 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown across two seasons – are impressive, to say the least.

He came in known mostly for his blocking, and he’s slowly added more to his game as a receiver too. On top of that, he’s made himself valuable on special teams, piling up 23 tackles last season alone.

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Ferguson landed a four-year, $52 million extension from Dallas last year, so the tight end room has become a priority spot for this front office. The Cowboys also still have Luke Schoonmaker on the roster, a former second-round pick who’s now staring down unrestricted free agency after this season.

With Spann-Ford passing him on the depth chart and now getting a long-term deal, it’s hard not to read this as another sign that Schoonmaker may not be part of Dallas’s plans.

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been vocal about what makes Spann-Ford stand out.

“You’d be remiss if you didn’t mention Brevyn’s play style: one, the physicality that he plays with, the wiring that he has,” Schottenheimer said during training camp. “Just a tough, physical football player that loves the physical aspect of the game, can be dominant in the run game and protection phase.

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“But what he’s developing from a pass-receiving standpoint at the top of the route, the tight turns, the power cuts, things like that, that’s where I’ve noticed the biggest game. And he’s a big target.”

Back in March, The Athletic‘s Jon Machota also flagged Spann-Ford as one to watch.

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“This is considered to be a good tight end draft,” Jon Machota wrote. “However, the Cowboys aren’t expected to go in that direction… Spann-Ford is the most intriguing. He seems to have just scratched the surface with his potential as a blocker and pass catcher.”

That potential will be tested on Sunday as the Cowboys open Week 1 against the Giants.

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Dallas Cowboys Face Giants In Season Opener

For the Cowboys, Sunday’s opener against the Giants is a big one, and honestly, it could shape the whole narrative around this team going forward. Both sides have retooled their rosters this offseason, but Dallas is the team everyone’s watching closely.

The Cowboys brought back running back Javonte Williams, kicker Brandon Aubrey, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and they also put the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens to lock him in for now.

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At MetLife Stadium, Christian Parker’s defense faces its first real test after finishing dead last in the league last season, and how it handles Jaxson Dart and a hungry Giants offense should reveal a lot about whether Dallas has actually turned things around.

A few matchups will really decide this game. T.J. Bass steps in for the injured Tyler Smith to block D.J. Reader; Terence Steele is basically playing to ensure his starting right-tackle job against a strong pass rush, with Dallas having traded for Broderick Jones to compete for his spot.

Moreover, rookie Caleb Downs gets tested early against veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and the sizable 6’4 rookie Malachi Fields. But Downs sounded locked in and unbothered by the moment.

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“I mean, there’s always gonna be energy there. It’s going to be upbeat for me, either way,” he said. “So, really, it’s just trying to get into the game, trying to maintain focus and do everything that I need to do to win. So that’s pretty much it.”

Downs is viewing the season opener as “just another game” for him instead of focusing on the surrounding aspects of his debut. And that is how the rest of the team would want to treat their respective roles.

All eyes will be on Sunday’s opener to see if Dallas can turn all this offseason buzz into real results on the field.