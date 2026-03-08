Cowboys Star Hints at Betrayal After Jerry Jones Parts Ways With Offensive Lineman

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones opted not to tender a contract to backup offensive lineman Brock Hoffman

The Cowboys also issued second-round tenders to Brandon Aubrey and T.J. Bass

Hoffman recently accepted Logan Paul’s $1 million boxing challenge

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys‘ latest roster move included releasing backup offensive lineman Brock Hoffman. The Cowboys did not tender a contract to Hoffman ahead of the free agency deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent. During his four seasons with the franchise from 2022 – 2025, Hoffman turned into a versatile and dependable player for the team. While the Cowboys made the move to clear their cap space, Hoffman expressed his feelings on X, revealing how he felt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Psalm 41:9 Even my close friend in whom I trusted, who ate my bread, has lifted his heel against me,” Hoffman wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoffman’s post highlights the betrayal he felt following the team’s decision. Hoffman had been a dependable piece of the Cowboys’ offensive line for the past three seasons. During his time in Dallas, he played 54 games and started 16 times for the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoffman proved his value for the Cowboys by filling in at center, left guard, and right guard whenever needed. He proved indispensable in 2023, particularly when he filled in for an injured Tyler Biadasz in the week 3 game against the Cardinals.

In the 2025 season, he played 17 games, starting seven. Six of those starts were at center/guard, filling in for an injured Cooper Beebe, and one at left guard. He played 474 offensive snaps, allowed 1 sack, and committed a single penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys chose not to tender Hoffman mainly because of salary cap issues, not because of his ability. The team started the offseason around $60 million over the NFL salary cap, forcing them to make financial adjustments.

To create space, Jerry Jones has already restructured contracts for key players Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith. This move cleared about $66 million in cap space for the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman 67 looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24122979

As an unrestricted free agent, Brock Hoffman is free to enter a contract with any NFL team wishing to sign him. And while Hoffman was allowed to test the free agency market, the Cowboys chose a different approach with other players on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones placed second-round tenders on both T.J. Bass and kicker Brandon Aubrey, each worth about $5.76 million for the 2026 season. Aubrey has been a consistent presence for the Cowboys, making 112 out of 127 field goals in his career, with a 88.2% career field goal percentage.

Brandon Aubrey’s resume speaks for itself. The kicker ranks as the fifth-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history, and has been named an All-Pro in all three of his seasons with Dallas. Aubrey also holds the NFL record for the most career field goals made from 60 yards or longer, with six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whereas T.J. Bass has also been a useful depth piece on the offensive line. Since joining Dallas in 2023, he has played in 48 games, making him the second undrafted offensive lineman in Dallas to play that many games in his first three seasons.

The difference is clear to everyone in how the team treated Hoffman compared to Bass and Aubrey. Now, Hoffman will likely look for a spot on another team in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brock Hoffman steps up to Logan Paul’s $1M challenge

Paul recently offered $1 million to any player in the NFL willing to defeat him in a boxing match. Brock Hoffman quickly made it clear he is ready to take that bet.

Hoffman’s response to Logan Paul’s $1 million boxing challenge has created buzz beyond football. The former Cowboys lineman, now a free agent, didn’t hesitate to accept the dare, turning a podcast claim into a potential crossover clash online.

The challenge started on Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, where he confidently said that no football player could defeat him in a boxing match. During the discussion, he even named stars like Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Sam Darnold while insisting none of them would stand a chance in the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MIAMI, FL – JUNE 6: Logan Paul meets with the press following the Mayweather vs Paul: Bragging Rights boxing event on June 06, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire BOXING: JUN 06 Mayweather v Paul Icon2106060118

Per Logan Paul, there are clear terms for the fight, including placing the $1 million in escrow, having three professional judges, and fighting six three-minute rounds in Puerto Rico with 10-ounce gloves. While Hoffman has no professional boxing experience, his size, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing about 302 lbs, could make him a tough competitor.

While the fight remains uncertain, Hoffman’s response has already sparked attention across both football and combat sports circles. While he searches for a new NFL team, the challenge has added an unusual twist to his offseason, urging fans to keep a close eye on how the event unfolds.