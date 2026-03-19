Cowboys Star Publicly Airs Mike McCarthy’s Plan for Steelers Offense Amid QB Conundrum

Essentials Inside The Story The 2025 Steelers offense ranked 15th in the league

The success of McCarthy’s system largely depends on the QB

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard at QB, as Rodgers' future remains uncertain

After spending his first five seasons in Dallas under Mike McCarthy’s leadership, this NFL player knows how stacked Mike’s resume really is. Under the HC’s guidance, this Dallas WR became the NFL receptions leader in 2023, 5x Pro Bowl (2021-2025), and was named to 2x Second-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024. And when he was asked about his former HC, the WR didn’t shy away from revealing what exactly Pittsburgh has scored with Mike McCarthy and how he plans to revamp their offensive identity.

“He’s a great guy. He loves Pittsburgh. I love Mike,” CeeDee Lamb said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “Just coming in, he’s a great time. As soon as you walk in the building, you’re gonna feel his energy and what he wants to do. He wants to go vertical with the ball, I’ll tell you that right now, he’s going to tailor his offense.”

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Mike McCarthy has used this vertical style for a long time. During his years in Green Bay from 2007 to 2016, the Packers had one of the best passing offenses in the league with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. They finished in the top 10 in scoring eight times and even had a few top-five seasons. That shows how consistent and dangerous the offense was.

Rodgers’ success also shows how well the system worked. He won four MVP awards in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015. He was often among the leaders in yards per attempt, showing how effective the team was at making big plays down the field. Injuries and roster changes slowed things down later, but that stretch still stands as one of the most productive offensive runs in NFL history.

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Fast forward to McCarthy’s arrival in Dallas in 2023, when the Dallas Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the league. They led in scoring with 29.9 points per game and were also among the top teams in total offense.

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CeeDee Lamb had his best season the same year, finishing with over 1,700 receiving yards. He did well in an offense that focused on pushing the ball downfield and creating space. The style was clear and aggressive, with a fast pace that kept pressure on defenses, matching what Lamb described.

One thing becomes clear: McCarthy’s system in Dallas was focused on scoring points, creating big plays, and getting the most out of the passing game.

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches action during game featuring the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 18 Texans at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon426241118062

The Steelers’ offense in 2024 had its moments, but it never really settled into a strong rhythm. They averaged about 5.0 yards per play and just 4.5 yards on first down, struggling to stay on track during drives.

At the same time, they were not completely missing big plays. Pittsburgh ranked 14th in explosive pass rate and had 17 completions of 15 or more yards, so there were still signs they tried to push the ball downfield.

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In 2025, the Steelers saw little improvement in their offense. The offense mainly featured a short passing game led by Aaron Rodgers and co. Pittsburgh averaged about 23.4 points per game, ranked 15th in the NFL, but they often struggled to find explosive plays or high-scoring consistency.

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Steelers’ QB uncertainty could decide how well McCarthy’s system will work

While the offensive blueprint looks promising, the Steelers still don’t have clarity about their quarterback. Aaron Rodgers remains at the center of the conversation, but there is still no timeline for a decision. Despite positive conversations between Rodgers and McCarthy, a pairing that previously resulted in a Super Bowl win, the veteran quarterback is not rushing anything.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently explained the situation on the The Insiders podcast.

“The Steelers take a quarterback at 21; they’ve done all the quarterback homework, it’s not going to affect,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “Aaron Rodgers said on the McAfee show, it’s not going to affect his decision at all. So if the Steelers take one, it’s not going to say, ‘All right, now I’m going to retire.’ This is everything he told us in a nutshell, which is, ‘I know you’re watching me. I know you’re interested. You’re going to have to keep waiting.’”

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Pittsburgh is interested, but Rodgers is in control. So, the Steelers are left with no other option but to explore alternatives. The idea of drafting a quarterback with the No. 21 is there, which shows the team is thinking about both the present and the future.

But they already have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard on the roster. Rudolph has experience and knows the system well after spending years in Pittsburgh. Howard is more of a long-term option. He did not play in his rookie season, but the team still sees him as someone they can develop going into 2026.

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 releases a pass downfield during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_016 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

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One thing that could change everything is Aaron Rodgers coming back for one last season. If that happens, the Steelers would get a quarterback who is already familiar with McCarthy’s system. He could also guide the younger players while helping the team stay competitive.

It would be similar to what happened in Green Bay, where Rodgers learned behind Brett Favre before becoming the starter. But for now, nothing is decided, leaving fans with more questions than answers.