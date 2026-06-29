Cowboys Star CJ Goodwin Announces Sudden Retirement From NFL

Dallas Cowboys cornerstone C.J. Goodwin is calling it a career. The 36-year-old free agent confirmed his retirement from the NFL, closing out a journey that started as an undrafted signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2014.

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Goodwin did not announce this decision via a press release or big announcement. Instead, he broke the news to Rob Metzger at WTOV9 at his ninth annual PEGA Foundation All-Star Sports Camp. Per the network, Goodwin’s family also celebrated on Saturday in honor of his career.

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His path to the league wasn’t conventional. It wasn’t until 2016 that Goodwin saw his first real regular-season action, playing for the Atlanta Falcons. From there, he became a fixture, eventually landing with Dallas in 2018, where he spent the last eight seasons.

The numbers tell their own story. He has played in 136 career games, recording 94 tackles, two forced fumbles, and thousands of special teams snaps that rarely make headlines but always matter.

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This is a developing story.