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Cowboys Star CJ Goodwin Announces Sudden Retirement From NFL

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Ishani Jayara

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Jun 28, 2026 | 8:52 PM EDT

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Cowboys Star CJ Goodwin Announces Sudden Retirement From NFL

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Ishani Jayara

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Jun 28, 2026 | 8:52 PM EDT

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Dallas Cowboys cornerstone C.J. Goodwin is calling it a career. The 36-year-old free agent confirmed his retirement from the NFL, closing out a journey that started as an undrafted signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2014.

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Goodwin did not announce this decision via a press release or big announcement. Instead, he broke the news to Rob Metzger at WTOV9 at his ninth annual PEGA Foundation All-Star Sports Camp. Per the network, Goodwin’s family also celebrated on Saturday in honor of his career.

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His path to the league wasn’t conventional. It wasn’t until 2016 that Goodwin saw his first real regular-season action, playing for the Atlanta Falcons. From there, he became a fixture, eventually landing with Dallas in 2018, where he spent the last eight seasons.

The numbers tell their own story. He has played in 136 career games, recording 94 tackles, two forced fumbles, and thousands of special teams snaps that rarely make headlines but always matter.

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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