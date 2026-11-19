It’s hard seeing your defensive coordinator lose his play-calling duties in his very first year in the position. But a Dallas Cowboys star was seen repeating a single line 12 times in response to Christian Parker being stripped of his duties, though he still holds the position he was brought in for at the start.

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“I’m gonna keep that to myself,” was the Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ answer to all of the questions thrown at him regarding Mike Pettine, who was hired as the Senior defensive assistant to Parker, getting the play-calling duties for future games, according to The 33rd Team reporter Ari Meirov.

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Williams repeated the phrase 12 times across his postgame media availability. But where did all the chaos come from? The Cowboys’ 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers showcased a dreadful performance from their defense, with the franchise allowing 584 yards, the most ever for the team at home.

Not only that. There were some bad calls as well that led Cowboys fans to heavily criticize Parker. While Parker retained his defensive coordinator title, Schottenheimer reassigned play-calling duties to Pettine.

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Though Williams didn’t have any material to provide to the media, he did have his thoughts on the change, recorded by the Cowboys’ site.

“Everything is on us,” Williams said. “We’re on the field no matter what play gets called, no matter who calls it, we’ve got to execute the play.”

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This comes after head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who had supported Parker thus far, already addressed his concerns with the media after the 49ers game, saying that the team was “working through the process,” but ended up supporting Parker when questions were raised about him losing his job.

Even owner and general manager Jerry Jones chimed in to comment on Parker’s position on the team.

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“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about it here,” Jones said. “But we are talking about those things. I think it would impact this week, but it certainly would be looking to the rest of the season at least. And if anything, we did. And we shouldn’t do anything out here that doesn’t give us the best chance against the Titans. And that’d cover a lot of the future as well.”

It’s hard to let the 34-year-old, the team’s youngest-ever defensive coordinator, who the team had plans for the future, get outdone by a former friend of Schottenheimer, at the latter stage of his career. But that’s just the nature of the game, and it all stemmed from a few calls Parker made, especially one with 3:42 left in the game.

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The Cowboys were on their way to making a comeback, with the score being 38-32, when Parker called for a Cover 0 blitz, which left a 245-pound, 37-year-old Von Miller to chase All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for a 66-yard touchdown.

“CP went with a call that he liked, and we got to look at it,” Schottenheimer said of the call. “But at the end of the day, it didn’t work out very well for us.”

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Jones also commented on this call and two more calls that led to points. This game was also the first time in the history of the team that they allowed a 70+ yard touchdown run and a 70+ yard touchdown pass in the same game. The 49ers QB Brock Purdy ended up with a 154.5 passer rating.

All of these points and stats, with the Cowboys being 4-6 in the league, with just a 28% chance of making it to the playoffs according to the Athletic’s amid their terrible defense so far, made Schottenheimer go ahead with the change, with both him and Parker having “very open and honest conversations” the afternoon before the change.

“Like I said to you guys, Christian Parker is a huge part of what we’re trying to build here. And he is our defensive coordinator, he is our leader, and he is not changing any of those things, but that I do feel that, in the best interest of winning, that [Pettine] calling the game is going to help us get to where we want to get to,” Schottenheimer said.

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The Cowboys will now face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, who are 1-8 in the league and are almost out of playoff contention. Parker still holds the key to the defense, but Pettine will be in the driver’s seat this time around.