Cowboys Star DeMarvion Overshown Issues Public Apology Amid Outrage Over Costly Blunder Against Colts

The Cowboys escaped with a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but one unusual incident threatened to make things harder for Dallas. An inactive Cowboys player, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, made an unusual mistake during the game against the Colts. His decision to join the team’s celebration after a turnover resulted in a costly 15-yard penalty, forcing him to issue an apology afterward.

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“Was just tryna celebrate with the guys…my bad G,” linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said on his IG story.

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Jonathan Taylor lost the ball after Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams tackled him in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Shemar James recovered the fumble at Dallas’ 19-yard line and returned it 11 yards. James and his teammates then ran toward the end zone to celebrate the turnover.

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However, an injured Cowboys player wearing blue sweatpants and a stocking cap ran onto the field to join the celebration. Players who are not wearing their game uniforms are not allowed to enter the field during a match. The officials noticed this and gave Dallas a 15-yard penalty.

The player later turned out to be linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was not playing because of back and hamstring injuries. His decision to join the celebration resulted in a penalty that pushed the Cowboys back.

This was not the first time an inactive player entered the field to celebrate a big play. A similar incident happened during Super Bowl LVI in 2022, when Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Vernon Hargreaves III was fined $5,555 by the NFL for doing the same thing.

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Hargreaves was not playing in the game, but he ran onto the field in street clothes after Jessie Bates intercepted a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone. The NFL announced the fine on February 20, 2022.

The main concern was Overshown’s injury. He injured his hamstring during the season opener against the New York Giants and missed the next five games. He returned on October 26 against the Philadelphia Eagles and put together a solid performance.

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In the fourth quarter, the Eagles were trying to move the ball from the Dallas 32-yard line when Tanner McKee threw a pass toward tight end Dallas Goedert. Overshown read the play, stepped in front of Goedert, and caught the ball for an interception. He was then pushed out of bounds at the Dallas 34-yard line. The play ended Philadelphia’s drive and gave the Cowboys the ball, making it harder for the Eagles to stage a comeback.

However, the Cowboys did not allow him to play in Sunday’s game against the Colts, listing him as inactive. This raised questions about why he was running onto the field despite still dealing with injuries.

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“I thought Overshown’s back & hamstring was hurt! What the hell you doing running on the field!” Cowboys former WR Jesse Holley said.

More than anything, penalties became a major problem for the Cowboys. The team committed 14 penalties for 153 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

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What’s interesting is that Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had addressed the penalty situation before the Colts game. However, the team still struggled to avoid them.

“First of all, we talk a ton about penalties,” Schottenheimer said on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ. “I mean, but I think it’s really important that you talk about the two types of penalties. I think we’ve talked about this before on the show. There are pre-snap penalties that really can’t happen. We know that. You can’t jump offsides. We’re jumping offsides way too much on defense. We know that.”

Now, the Cowboys will face one of their toughest opponents, the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost just one game so far this season. If the penalties continue at this rate, things might not go in Dallas’ favor.