Cowboys’ Star Puts Lamar Jackson & Derrick Henry on Notice as LB Reveals Plan to Stop Ravens’ Duo

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry have been part of the Baltimore Ravens since 2024, and their camaraderie was on full display during their Week 1 game. Early in the game against the Indianapolis Colts, when the defense expected an inside handoff to Henry, the Ravens ran a play-action bootleg. The Colts’ defense bit hard on Henry’s run fake, allowing Jackson to freely drop back and torch them through the air for 324 passing yards.

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It’s plays like these that make the Ravens’ QB-RB duo so dominant. Next up, they are scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys on September 27 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ahead of it, Cowboys LB Donovan Ezeiruaku acknowledged the massive test awaiting them.

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“We all know what it is,” Ezeiruaku said, per the Cowboys staff writer Tommy Yarrish. “You guys know. We know as players the type of guy he is. Somebody who can throw the ball, but also run the ball at a very high level. It’s easier to say than to do, but our job is to go out there and go do. That’s what we’re tasked with.”

Lamar Jackson is a one-of-a-kind player in NFL history, and stands as the only quarterback in NFL history to rack up over 1,000 rushing yards in two seasons (2019 and 2020). So, he possesses the ability to pick up yards for his team much like elite running back Derrick Henry.

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In the first two games of the 2026 season, Jackson’s rushing performance has yet to truly break out, as he has recorded only one rushing touchdown so far. However, in terms of the passing department, the Ravens QB has thrown for 559 yards with an average of 279.5 passing yards per game.

“How versatile he is,” Ezeiruaku said about Jackson’s dual prowess as a QB. “How he’s honed is as being a quarterback who can sit in the pocket, take hits, deliver big shots down the field. But at the same time, we all know what it is, he can run that ball too. That’s something that’s very admirable. It’s a different beast when you got to go up against it, and you’re preparing and locking in throughout the week.”

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Without Lamar Jackson’s rush game limited to a modest 74 yards over the first two games, the Ravens still have their 6’3, 252-pound RB Derrick Henry in the unit. Henry brutally punished the Colts’ front seven in Week 1, rushing 24 times for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Despite losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the Ravens RB still managed to log 16 carries for 68 yards and 1 touchdown. The Cowboys LB also shared his two cents on Henry’s prowess as a running back.

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“It is very unique,” Donovan Ezeiruaku added. “For a guy who’s probably bigger than me, playing running back, you’ve got to take out the legs; that’s the only way to stop a guy like that from running the ball. Easier said than done, like it is with Lamar, but it’ll be a really good challenge.”

However, Ezeiruaku and the Cowboys are ready to tackle Jackson & Co. on September 27. But only time will tell if the Ravens’ offensive unit or the Cowboys’ defensive unit will edge out the opponent in this upcoming showdown.