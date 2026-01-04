brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Cowboys Star Faces NFL Discipline For Jaxson Dart Incident Against Giants

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 4, 2026 | 3:17 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Cowboys Star Faces NFL Discipline For Jaxson Dart Incident Against Giants

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 4, 2026 | 3:17 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Things haven’t gone the way the Cowboys had hoped. Not only is Dallas trailing 24-10 to the New York Giants with an offensive meltdown, but their defense has also, once again, shot themselves in the foot. And this time the hammer falls on Quinnen Williams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the third quarter, as the Giants led 16-10, rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart scrambled for a 1st and 10. But just as Dart opted to slide on the turf, Quinnen Williams landed a brutal tackle on him. Immediate verdict? A 15-yard penalty on Williams for unnecessary roughness. Beyond this, a fine from the league seems all but confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved