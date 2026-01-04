Cowboys Star Faces NFL Discipline For Jaxson Dart Incident Against Giants

Things haven’t gone the way the Cowboys had hoped. Not only is Dallas trailing 24-10 to the New York Giants with an offensive meltdown, but their defense has also, once again, shot themselves in the foot. And this time the hammer falls on Quinnen Williams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the third quarter, as the Giants led 16-10, rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart scrambled for a 1st and 10. But just as Dart opted to slide on the turf, Quinnen Williams landed a brutal tackle on him. Immediate verdict? A 15-yard penalty on Williams for unnecessary roughness. Beyond this, a fine from the league seems all but confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…