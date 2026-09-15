Cowboys Star Risks NFL Penalty for Jaxson Dart Incident Against Giants

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants opened their season with a 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night. While the result gave the home crowd plenty to celebrate, two late hits by Dallas defenders drew attention during the game.

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The first came shortly before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku grabbed Dart by the facemask and brought the Giants quarterback to the ground. The personal foul resulted in a 15-yard penalty and moved New York to the Dallas 31-yard line.

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The penalty also helped the Giants run down the clock as they protected their lead.

Under Rule 12 of the NFL rulebook, grabbing, twisting, turning, or pulling an opponent’s facemask can result in a personal foul. The league reviews incidents after each game, meaning Ezeiruaku could face additional punishment in the form of a fine.

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According to the NFL’s fines and appeals schedule a face mask penalty carries a $11,941 fine for a first offense and $17,911 for a second.

Ezeiruaku has been involved in altercations before. During the Cowboys’ joint practice with the New Orleans Saints in training camp, the linebacker threw a punch at Saints center Erik McCoy, leading to a brawl between the two teams.

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The NFL later fined both franchises $500,000 for the incident. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also indicated that the players involved could face additional internal discipline, including fines from the team.

Speaking about the altercation, Jones stressed that players needed to understand that their actions had consequences.

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“I think that you have to have consequences, and that needs to register,” Jones said. “Whether you’re playing a game or out here in society, if you aren’t sensitive about the consequences of your behavior, then you’ll get brought to your knees pretty quick. I think he has the capability of being sensitive to consequences.”

Jones also addressed the possibility of fining Ezeiruaku and other players involved in the fight.

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“I haven’t confirmed it [fining Ezeiruaku] where he is in the situation, but the players that are involved and the kind of infractions they are fining the club for will certainly receive fines.”

Ezeiruaku’s facemask penalty against the Giants could now add another financial consequence to an already difficult stretch.

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Dart finished the game with 23 completions on 29 attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Giants quarterback also took another heavy hit from the Cowboys’ defense earlier in the contest.

DeMarvion Overshown also faces possible punishment

In the first quarter, with 9:38 remaining, Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was penalized for unnecessary roughness after making contact with Dart near the sideline.

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The play came on second-and-10, shortly after Dart had stepped out of bounds. Since the play ends when a ball carrier goes out of bounds, defenders are expected to avoid making unnecessary contact after that point.

The penalty cost Dallas another 15 yards. Overshown could also face a fine from the league.

The Cowboys finished the game with nine penalties for a total of 85 yards, an issue that frustrated head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Speaking after the loss, Schottenheimer acknowledged that Dallas’ young players still had plenty to learn.

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“We did not play well, but you got young players, and young player closes, and Jaxson Dart boots and gets outside,” Schottenheimer said. “We have to coach the young players better, but when you play young players, it’s part of the deal, and they need to learn quickly.”

The Cowboys will now have to address their discipline issues, while Ezeiruaku and Overshown wait to see whether the league imposes additional fines. Dart and the Giants, meanwhile, will turn their attention to their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.