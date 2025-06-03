Cowboys’ Starter Confirms Another Jaxson Dart Grudge as Eli Manning Offers Reality Check to Giants Rookie

Since the 1960s, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have been at war. One of the NFL’s most intense, bitter, and personal rivalries began as a mismatch between an aging superpower and a fresh-faced expansion team. Together, they have nine Super Bowls, dozens of unforgettable clashes, and have fans who would probably fight over a coin toss. From Roger Staubach vs. Phil Simms to Tony Romo vs. Eli Manning, this rivalry is present not just in the rankings, but it’s there in every late hit, cryptic tweet, and stare-down.

So, it’s no surprise when Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ reigning Lion King, makes fun of the Giants’ rookie quarterback before he’s even played a game in the league. That’s the latest chapter in a saga that never stops hunting.

A tweet ignited this fire again. According to a post by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, “Giants star rookie QB Jaxson Dart is a highly skilled huntsman and considers it one of his favorite hobbies.” Harmless right? NO. Not when Micah Parsons sees it. In a direct retweet, the Cowboys’ All-Pro linebacker said, “He hurt one of my people 🦁🤐😤.” Micah didn’t elaborate, but he didn’t have to. If you follow his rise and mindset, you would know what that lion emoji means. Parsons’ “lion mentality” has been the foundation of his on-field persona, and it goes beyond simple celebration.

During joint practices with the Chargers in 2022, Parsons was questioned by a reporter about continuing to play at full speed even after being sacked during practice. His answer? Pure jungle philosophy: “It gives me another chance to hunt…Today I was dog tired, but I usually just try to push through it. Because it ain’t always going to be easy, and you got to learn how to go even when you can’t breathe. So I just try to keep that mindset, that lion mentality.” In 2023, that mindset developed into a full-blown persona. Through the first two games of the season, Parsons already racked up three sacks and a forced fumble against New York teams, no less.

But the real star of the show? His now-famous lion crawl celebration. It began as a training camp prank directed at Dak Prescott, and swiftly came to represent his dominance. Parsons remarked, “I was practicing it in camp when I was just joking around with Dak, growling at him and crawling at him. And then someone said you should really do that. I was like, why don’t I just try it out? And now people love the crawl.”

Parsons preaches the gospel of the lion behind closed doors. He sees football as a well-planned hunt. “When I always get my chance to talk in front of the room, I talk about the lion hunting and the preciseness and how methodical it has to be.” He even relates his everyday life and football life to that of the lions. “How lions have to work as a team to get what they need, and so they can feed their family…This is what we are doing. We are out here trying to hunt this guy and trying to kill these people so we can feed our families.” So if you hurt a lion or look like you might, expect a growl from Micah Parsons. But while Parsons roars from Dallas, a different kind of message is being conveyed in New York.

Eli Manning doesn’t sugarcoat it for Giants’ rookie QB Jaxson Dart

Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion. Long-time tormentor of the Cowboys. And now, Jaxson Dart’s low-key mentor. Speaking to CBS Sports, Eli talked about the advice he gave Jaxson. “I’ve told him, hey, I’m here to help in any way. I’m a phone call away, a text away, but I’m not getting in the way. You got to figure out, this is your journey, this is your deal. But if there’s anything you need, happy to be here,” said Manning. That’s classic Eli. Stern, helpful, and just far enough to allow Dart to swim or sink on his own. But don’t be misled, he believes in the kid.

Jaxson Dart is more than just a flashy pick with a camo vest. The guy can sling. Coming out of Ole Miss, Dart recorded an incredible 4,279 throwing yards in his final year. 6 INTs and 29 throwing touchdowns. 3 touchdowns on the ground and 495 rushing yards. With that resume, he was the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, only surpassed by Cam Ward. In order to acquire him at No. 25 overall, the Giants had to trade up and forfeit two third-round picks, including one in 2026.

Though Eli isn’t interested in babysitting Jaxson Dart, he has been watching his game for years. “I’ve been to some practices, and I’ve known Jaxson for the last three years, since he’s been at Ole Miss and gotten to watch his career. So I’ve been just impressed with Jaxson, because I’ve seen him get better every single year,” said Manning. And that’s exactly what Manning thinks players should have. “And that’s what you want your players to do, to make improvements — even though you’re playing well, not being content and wanting to make those improvements every day. So I’ve kind of seen that.” That’s what makes Dart unique. He showed grit, growth, and humility, even in the SEC. All qualities you’ll need in bulk if you want to make it in New York. And take on Micah Parsons twice a year.