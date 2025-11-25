Cowboys Stats Prove Whether Jerry Jones’ Decision to Trade For Quinnen Williams Is Paying Off or Not

The Cowboys’ season was going downhill until Jerry Jones worked his magic. On November 4, at 4 P.M. ET, the transfer deadline was to end. However, after teasing a trade on Monday, Jones acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets and linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals. The Cowboys traded him for their 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, and Mazi Smith, while the Bengals received the 2026 seventh-round pick. While many questioned the trade, Ian Rapoport’s latest post cleared everyone’s doubts. The improvement in the defense is mind-boggling.

Williams and Wilson had a week to get familiar with the squad since Week 10 was a bye for the Cowboys. Entering Week 11, they were a changed team, especially defensively against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before the bye week, they were 31st in the league for PPG allowed at 30.8, but with Williams’ entry, it dropped to 18.5, and they rose to the 18th position.

Similarly, there was betterment in total YPG allowed, Takeaways/Game, and Sack/Game, with Dallas entering the top ten in all three categories. The biggest upgrade was in the rush YPG allowed, from 143 yards and the 29th position at the end of Week 9, to 45 yards and the 2nd rank post Week 11.

The trade turned out to be fruitful as not only the new players, but also the old players shone. DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel Jr., Donovan Wilson, and Malik Hooker, who were suffering from injuries, returned post the bye week. The playoffs were progressing rapidly with each match, but after the trade, the Cowboys won both their matches and are second in the NFC East. They also beat the 24-21 Eagles after coming back from an 11-point deficit.

While the Dallas Cowboys have finally taken a step towards improving their defense, Jerry Jones already sorted his offense in May.

George Pickens has earned Jerry Jones’ trust

George Pickens has been phenomenal for the Dallas Cowboys. Trading him from the Steelers for the third-round pick was an absolute masterstroke from the Cowboys’ owner. However, it was not an easy trade, as speculation rose whether the team could afford someone like the WR. However, Jones has brushed aside all the speculation and envisions Pickens as a part of the team in 2026. There is also a possibility that the WR might receive a massive contract, valued at more than $100 million.

Is George Pickens worth it? Absolutely yes. His stats are there to back him against the doubters. With 1,054 rushing yards, he is currently second in the league, and third with nine receiving TDs. In his first season in Dallas, the WR has formed a duo with CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott as the QB and these two wideouts are definitely a plus point for the team.

Based on their current form, it looked like the defense was the weakest link. Now that the issue has been solved, the Dallas Cowboys are on a roll. In Week 13, they go up against last year’s Super Bowl finalist, the Kansas City Chiefs. While most fans want to see a Patrick Mahomes masterclass, few are waiting for the Cowboys to shut down the QB as they did with Jalen Hurts. Both teams are in dire need of a win. It will be interesting to see who leaves the AT&T Stadium as the victor.