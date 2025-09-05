Stefon Diggs Sends Emotional Message to Brother Trevon Diggs After Cowboys Week 1 Defeat to Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles had an emotional aftermath. But for CB Trevon Diggs, a simple message from his brother, Patriots’ WR Stefon Diggs resonated beyond the scoreboard.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Stefon put up a story with a picture of his brother in Dallas gear. Above and below the picture, Stefon added a heartfelt note: “God’s got you… I’m proud of you 7 ⭐ Love you scrap @trevondiggs.” Those few words stood out amid the frustration of defeat and highlighted a bond that transcends football.

The Diggs brothers are an elite sibling duo in the NFL. Stefon is one of the top wide receivers in the league, and Trevon is a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense. The season opener was a no-holds-barred division showdown, and Trevon returned from a torn ACL eager to prove he’s still among the NFL’s best corners. His efforts were notable nevertheless. On a 3rd-and-14 at Philly’s 41-yard line, QB Jalen Hurts threw a short pass to TE Dalla Goedert, and they gained 9 yards, but Trevon tackled Goedert, and the Eagles had to punt on the next play. In another instance, Diggs pressured star receiver AJ Brown, who is coming off three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, to just 8 yards for 1 catch. But the rest of Dallas’ defense faltered and failed to stop the run game. Watching his brother fight hard, Stefon’s IG message carried weight as well as pride for his performance.

Both brothers have battled injuries and setbacks, pushing through rehab and pressure. Stefon is also coming back this season from a torn ACL he suffered in 2024. Stefon’s words said, in essence, that Trevon’s fight on and off the field mattered, regardless of the final score. But the game was more than an opener; it was a test. For Trevon, returning from injury, every snap mattered. Last season, before his ACL tear, he logged 45 solo tackles, 2 picks, and 11 pass deflections, establishing his reputation as a defensive game-changer. His performance in this Eagles matchup, despite Dallas’ overall setbacks, was a reminder of his talent with tight coverage and key pressures.

But this wasn’t the only mark Trevon Diggs left on the Lincoln Financial Field. His most notable moment may have actually come off the field.

Trevon Diggs’ sideline quest amid the storm

The game was notably put on hold during the third quarter as a thunderstorm warning was issued. During the lengthy weather delay, Diggs ventured away from the Cowboys locker room on a mission: to find food. Captured by sideline cameras, the moment gave a glimpse of stars managing the unpredictable downtime in NFL games.

Diggs went out of the locker room and ventured into a field-level suite in his quest for some grub. He spotted a concessions cart carrying sandwiches and asked for one. It was then that he realized the cart was actually headed for the Cowboys’ locker room. The delay stretched over an hour, with players restless and waiting. For Trevon, grabbing a bit wasn’t just about hunger but staying fueled for when the game resumed. Notably, Dallas’ defence showed its best performance after the storm.

Despite showing a notable shift in their dynamics in the second half, Dallas’ offense faltered. WR CeeDee Lamb notably dropped 3 catches (4 in total) that could have helped Dallas’ mission for victory against the reigning champs. For Dallas, it means sharp pivots in strategies are waiting before they face off against the Giants next on September 14. For Diggs specifically, there may be a few more endearing sandwich breaks along the way. At least on Sept. 14, he won’t have to search for long to find food at the AT&T Stadium.