Stephen A. Smith Makes Unthinkable Jerry Jones Admission After Cowboys Legend Calls Out Owner’s Commitment

Sitting at 3-4-1, the frustration in the Dallas Cowboys is real. Fans are tired, and the team looks lost. But what really sent them buzzing wasn’t a poor play or another missed tackle. It was Jerry Jones himself. The longtime Cowboys owner decided to crack a joke about ignoring the defense’s struggles, while showing more excitement about the $100 billion natural gas industry.

Now, sports talk king Stephen A. Smith stepped in. As usual, he didn’t hold back. But this time, his take shocked many in Cowboys Nation. He defended Jerry, well, at least part of him. “Jerry cares about winning. I would never accuse him of not caring.”

But then came the comment no one expected. Smith went deeper.

“He’s got a whole lot of people out of jams by extending a helping hand, not just with his money, but with his connections. The conscience that made him say, I got to do this because it’s the right thing to do.’ That’s the Jerry Jones I know. I didn’t need him, but I knew of an abundance of people who did. If he hadn’t come to their aid, who knows what would have happened to them? That’s the Jerry Jones that I know, that I got love for.”

Stephen A. wanted to remind everyone that Jones still has a heart behind all the headlines. Still, reality hits hard every Sunday. The defense keeps giving up 400-plus yards a game, sitting near the bottom in run defense. Fans don’t have time to care about Jerry’s business moves when the team can’t stop the run.

Now, the only fix might come at the trade deadline. The Cowboys need fresh help, and fast. They’re thin at all three levels, from the line to the secondary. But will Jerry act? That’s the real question haunting the Cowboys Nation. Even legends are calling out the owner’s commitment now.

Like fans, Troy Aikman is not happy with Jerry Jones

When Jerry Jones made that offhand comment, many took it as proof that he’s lost interest in running a winning football team. And now, Troy Aikman, someone who knows the Cowboys better than most, is siding with the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I mean, there’s not another general manager in the NFL or in any sport for that matter that would make that comment in light of what’s happening with the team. So I’m not totally surprised by it. But I can certainly understand the frustration by Cowboys fans,” Aikman said during an appearance on The Musers.

Troy Aikman didn’t hold back when discussing Jerry Jones’ latest comments, suggesting that the longtime Cowboys owner and general manager might want to be more measured with his words — especially during a rough stretch for the team.

“I think when you look at it, as the title of general manager of the football team, I don’t know if Jerry does what most general managers do,” Aikman said. “Most general managers are traveling around, going to games, watching players. They’re certainly not doing oil and gas deals, or sponsorship deals, things of that nature. That’s not news to anyone listening to this.”

The Hall of Famer went on to add, “It’s unorthodox, it’s not the way it’s done. I think there’s probably other people that handle more of the GM duties than he does, but, yeah, it was a comment that I’m sure he’d like to have back, because it doesn’t reflect well on the commitment to the football team.”

The fans just want to see progress, not distractions. And Jerry’s words? They only made the noise in Cowboys Nation even louder.