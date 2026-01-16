Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Announces Definitive Update on DC Search After Eyeing Rival Coaches

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys hunt fourth DC in four years after 2025 defensive struggles

Nine candidates interviewed, ranging from NFL veterans to internal coaches

Stephen Jones emphasizes fit, culture, teaching, and long-term stability

The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2025 season ended with the team at the bottom of the PA rankings (30+ points allowed a game), with a change desperately needed in defense. After just a season, the team decided to cut ties with their defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus. Now, while the hunt for their fourth coordinator in four years continues, the franchise’s co-owner, Stephen Jones, stepped forward to cite notable progress.

“I think we’re in the initial run,” Jones said. “We’re going to cast a wide net, whether it’s half a dozen, ten, 12 coaches when it’s all said and done. We’re already starting to narrow it down, and we’ll start to bring guys in for in-person interviews, some of the guys that we felt were the guys that would fit.”

The Cowboys are leaving no stone unturned in their search. While the number could go higher, they seem to have interviewed nine candidates with a mix of experience and upside. The list includes Daronte Jones (Vikings defensive pass game coordinator), Ephraim Banda (Browns safeties coach), Jim Leonhard (Broncos defensive pass game coordinator), Aaron Whitecotton (Cowboys defensive line coach), Zach Orr (Ravens defensive coordinator), Jonathan Gannon (former Cardinals HC), Christian Parker (Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/DBs coach), Charlie Bullen (Giants interim defensive coordinator), and DeMarcus Covington (Packers defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach).

“The guys who fit what we want to be as a defense, the identity that we want to have, that fit with the personnel that we have on the defensive side of the ball, because we think we have a lot of good pieces in place,” Jones said. “We know we have to improve not only from a coaching staff standpoint, but we also need to improve from a personnel standpoint. So all that goes into the mix and the equation. I think we’re making good progress.”

Jones, who has been a part of the front office for decades now, gave a concrete update on their strategy. He explained how each of the nine candidates the team interviewed was qualified for the role. Considering the frequent changes in the role, Jones personally addressed the situation to ensure that this time, the Cowboys would finally hire a reliable candidate.

While there’s no specified deadline to complete the process, the team is taking enough time to consider each and every candidate in detail.

“We hadn’t necessarily set a deadline, if you will,” Jones said. “I think it’s more about getting it right. Once we feel comfortable that we have the right guy, then we’ll pull the trigger, and we’ll move from there.”

The team recently conducted a meeting with Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Christian Parker (according to the team website). Parker has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia working under veteran coordinator Vic Fangio, during which the Eagles ranked among the NFL’s top 10 pass defenses both years. A 13-year coaching veteran, Parker has logged seven seasons as an NFL assistant.

Meanwhile, there have been notable suggestions floated around. One ESPN personality spoke about a former head coach of the Bills and the Jets who could help the team have the same impact as Fangio.

“I think they should hire Rex Ryan,” ESPN’s Stephen Smith said. “I think Rex Ryan should be your defensive coordinator in Dallas…I believe that Rex Ryan would do what Vic Fangio is doing in Philadelphia.”

While the efforts are visible to bring the right defensive coach on board, Jones believes that the team is well-positioned to strengthen from all the coaches newly available in the league.

Stephen Jones eyes an opportunity to build a stronger team amid coaching changes

Not just the Cowboys, but several teams across the league are currently making notable changes in their coaching team. Alongside head coaches, many teams also saw a shift in OC and DC positions. Considering the frequent changes throughout the league, Stephen Jones mentioned how he sees this as nothing but an opportunity to build an even stronger team.

“You could say one or the other, but I do think it gives more opportunities,” Jones said. “The fact that some of the staffs are opening, when the head coach goes, usually a lot of the staff go with it… I think there are opportunities out there, and we’ll continue to cast a wide net, learn a lot, and hopefully come up with the guy that we want that complements coach Schottenheimer and his offense and the culture we want to have here with the Dallas Cowboys.”

As the Cowboys move closer to naming a new defensive coordinator, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear what matters most. According to him, the team wants more than a strong resume. They want a coach who can teach, communicate, and connect with players on a daily basis.

Jerry Jones, on the other hand, believes the right coach must formulate the defense in a manner that players can react instead of overthinking. While the hunt continues, it will surely be interesting to see if the Cowboys can finally find a long-term option for their defense. With the offense in form, a little defensive adjustment could be just the thing they need for a playoff push.