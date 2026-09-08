Cowboys Suffer Major Injury Blow as Tyler Smith Is Ruled Out for Weeks

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive offensive blow just days before their highly anticipated 2026 season opener against the New York Giants. Star left guard Tyler Smith will be sidelined for multiple weeks following an unfortunate training camp thumb injury. This devastating roster setback immediately forced the franchise to drastically alter their Week 1 preparations.

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Adam Schefter officially broke the frustrating news regarding the injured All-Pro on Monday afternoon.

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“Cowboys All-Pro LG Tyler Smith is scheduled to undergo thumb surgery Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, per Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer,” Schefter stated on X.

The Cowboys ultimately decided to address the lingering thumb issue immediately rather than risking further damage later in the grueling season. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer explicitly outlined the reasoning behind this unavoidable medical procedure.

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“At the end of the day, you always see if you can kinda play through these things,” Brian Schottenheimer said to reporters on Monday, September 7, 2026. “He’s done things like that, as a lot of guys have; they’ve been able to play through them. Unfortunately, when you’re an offensive lineman, grip strength and things like that are really important. Again, we know he’s a quick healer, and we want to get it fixed. He’ll be back before too long.”

T.J. Bass is fully expected to step into the starting left guard position during Smith’s recovery. Dallas previously offered Bass a one-year, $5.7 million contract tender specifically to retain his valuable services for this exact scenario.

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“But at the end of the day, we tendered him the way we tendered him because we trust this guy as a football player, and he’s a damn good football player that unfortunately is just playing behind a lot of really, really good players,” Schottenheimer said. “And so we have great confidence in TJ.”

This offensive line shuffle introduces another moving piece to a unit already featuring Tyler Booker at right guard and Cooper Beebe at center, with Nick Leverett available on the practice squad. This sudden depth test temporarily derails the incredibly consistent career of their 2022 first-round draft pick.

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Tyler Smith has been a remarkably reliable presence since Dallas drafted him No. 24 overall in 2022. The powerful lineman impressively started all 63 games he played for the Cowboys, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections following the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. His previous injury history includes a knee issue that cost him one game in 2025, an ankle injury that sidelined him for one game in 2024, and hamstring and foot ailments that erased three games in 2023.

While the offense desperately scrambles to patch this crucial trench position, the organization remains incredibly optimistic about their newly revamped defensive unit.

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Brian Schottenheimer is getting positive about the team’s defense

The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, who is trying to improve the defense. And the results are actually showing up.

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“I just want to see them play hard. I think they’ll do that. I think the play style has been evident throughout the preseason without our vets,” Schottenheimer said. “I think the one thing that, if you talk to CP about, the play style is real.

We’ve got speed at every level. Jalen Thompson’s fast; Dee Winters, maybe he’s one of the fastest linebackers in the league. He can really run. Demo, obviously great speed. So when you have these athletic edge pieces, that’s one of the reasons why you invest in a guy like Malachi Lawrence, and all that.”

The Cowboys’ improved speed on defense could be especially important against mobile quarterbacks like Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

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This is a major focus for Dallas after its poor defensive performance in 2025. The Cowboys allowed 511 points, the most in the NFL and a franchise record, while giving up 30.1 points per game, also the worst mark in the league. They also allowed 6,409 total yards, which ranked 30th in the NFL.

After such a poor season, the Cowboys are hoping their faster and more athletic defense can make a major improvement.

Now, with Tyler Smith’s return awaited and a better team defense, the Cowboys are set to take down the Giants in the season opener.