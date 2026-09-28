Cowboys Suffer Triple Injury Setback Amid Loss to Ravens in Brazil

The Dallas Cowboys left Brazil with more than just a 31-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Several key players were forced out of the game with injuries, adding to a defensive unit that was already missing multiple contributors.

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According to The Dallas Morning News, Markquese Bell briefly left the game in the second half because of dehydration. Alijah Clark stepped in during his absence, but Bell was able to return later. His issue appeared less concerning than the injuries that followed.

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Jalen Thompson, however, was unable to return after suffering a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Thompson slowly walked off the field after going down, initially raising concerns that he may have suffered a head or neck injury after getting caught up in a scrum.

NBC Sports reported that Thompson was checked in the blue medical tent before making his way toward the locker room. The injury was later identified as a hamstring issue.

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That was another difficult blow for a Cowboys secondary already dealing with injuries to Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke. Thompson had stepped into an important role with those players unavailable, making his early exit another problem for Brian Schottenheimer’s defense.

The Cowboys then lost Shavon Revel in the second half. The rookie cornerback went down while attempting to tackle Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and could not continue. Ameer Speed and Caelen Carson took over after his departure.

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Revel’s injury is concerning given his previous history with his knee. He tore his ACL while practicing at East Carolina in September 2024, ending his college season. The injury also kept him out for the first 10 games of his rookie season with Dallas in 2025.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard also left the game with a calf injury, giving Dallas another injury concern on a night when the defense was already stretched thin.

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The Cowboys had entered the game without Hooker, who was dealing with a forearm injury, and Locke, who was dealing with a foot injury and is currently on injured reserve. Cobie Durant and DeMarvion Overshown were also unavailable because of hamstring injuries.

Schottenheimer acknowledged just how difficult the night was for his team.

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“We got beat to hell. I don’t have all the injury reports… we got beat up pretty good. Next man up was real tonight.”

The Cowboys now have to wait for further evaluations before knowing which of those players could return for Week 4 against the Houston Texans. With several defensive starters already sidelined, the extent of the latest injuries could have a major effect on Dallas’ preparation for the next game.

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The injuries also made a painful loss even harder to take for Schottenheimer. Dallas had fought its way back into the game after falling behind, but ultimately came up short when Tyler Loop hit a 56-yard field goal to give Baltimore the win.

“At the end of the day, I just really feel bad for [the players],” Schottenheimer said after the loss. “You know, we played hard, we fought back, after a long trip, and we had our chance to win. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done.”

But the Cowboys were not the only team dealing with an injury scare in Brazil.

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Ravens also face injury concerns after Cowboys win

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews left the game in the second quarter after suffering a hand injury. The Ravens initially listed him as questionable to return, although there was no immediate clarity on how the injury occurred.

Andrews had one catch for nine yards on three targets before leaving, while also playing an important role as a blocker alongside Durham Smythe.

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There was some reason for optimism after halftime when Andrews returned to the field and warmed up with Lamar Jackson. He entered the game having caught 11 passes for 107 yards through Baltimore’s first three games, so his availability was important for an offense already dealing with injuries.

The Ravens were without rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who was expected to miss several weeks with a fractured wrist. Zay Flowers was also dealing with a hamstring injury and was expected to have a limited role against Dallas.

Andrews’ situation therefore became another concern for Baltimore, even as the Ravens secured a dramatic victory.

Both teams now face a quick turnaround to prepare for Week 4, with the Cowboys needing answers in the secondary and along the defensive front.