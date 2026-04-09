Cowboys Target Trevon Diggs Replacement as DC Christian Parker Meets With Top 2026 Prospect

Following a poor defensive showing that derailed the Dallas Cowboys’ campaign last season, cornerback Trevon Diggs’s exit only deepened the void. However, the franchise’s search for a replacement for the two-time Pro-Bowler could potentially come to a close in this year’s NFL Draft.

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“Source: The Dallas Cowboys hosted Clemson DB Avieon Terrell for a 30 visit today,” wrote NFL journalist Ryan Fowler on X. “He reportedly met with DC Christian Parker, DBs coach Derrick Ansley, and others on the defensive staff. Potential option with Dallas slated to pick twice on Day 1.”

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The 21-year-old is an alumnus of the Clemson Tigers, representing the college for three seasons ( 2023-2025). He featured in 39 games, logging an impressive 125 combined tackles, which included 90 solo tackles. In addition, he managed 4 career sacks alongside 8 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.

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The 21-year-old displayed his potential in the last two seasons, particularly the 2025 campaign, drawing attention from the NFL teams, including the Cowboys. Besides 48 total tackles, he enjoyed his career-best 3 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

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Terrell is rated as a top prospect to replace Trevon Diggs because of his impressive ball-hawking skills— a similar quality that the latter possessed. Besides a similar explosive athleticism, the Clemson star stands at a height of 5 feet and 11 inches, which is quite similar to the former Cowboys CB ( 6’1″). Furthermore, his production is good enough to earn that comparison.

The five-time Super Bowl champions will be entering the draft in Pittsburgh this month with eight total picks, including two first-round picks at numbers 12 and 20, which is likely to happen on the first day of the event. Given the Cowboys’ strong push to overhaul last season’s struggling defense, Terrell could very well be one of the first-round picks.

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While the 21-year-old is hopeful to start his career at the AT&T Stadium, the former Cowboys star Trevon Diggs might have found his new home for the 2026 campaign.

Trev0n Diggs is predicted to sign with the Cowboys’ divisional rival for the 2026 season

Trevon Diggs was a second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, playing for the Cowboys for six seasons. After a promising start to his career in 2020, he had a record-breaking second season with the franchise when he clinched his first Pro Bowl honor, which was fueled by 11 interceptions, and he became the first Cowboys cornerback in 23 years to win a Pro Bowl.

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But things went downhill for the CB after a $97 million extension of his contract in 2023, which was supposed to keep him at the AT&T Stadium until 2028. Due to recurring knee injuries and dropped production, he was released in late December, 2025, carrying a dead money of $17.3 million.

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Just a day after his release, Trevon went to the Green Bay Packers through a waiver claim, but it was a short stay before his release in January 2026, leaving him in free agency this offseason. No team has shown major interest in the 27-year-old yet, but it’s anticipated that the Washington Commanders could be his next destination.

“You could argue there’s no way a long-time Dallas Cowboy would sign with the rival Commanders, but this (Trevon’s signing) would be an exception,” noted FanSided’s Austen Bundy recently.

The cornerback has established ties with the current Commanders head coach, Dan Quinn, who worked as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys from 2021 to 2023, which were the best years of his NFL career. The reunion could help him regain his form, considering he is only 27 and has plenty of years left.

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Moreover, they are looking for a seasoned cornerback after Marshon Lattimore failed to make a mark in the past two seasons. The two-time Pro-Bowler could be an excellent choice moving forward if he manages to stay injury-free.