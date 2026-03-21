Cowboys Reportedly Discussing Jordyn Brooks & Azeez Al-Shaair Trades After Patrick Queen Talks Fall Through

Despite a strong start to the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to find a star middle linebacker to anchor a disappointing defense. While the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Patrick Queen emerged as a trade target, Jerry Jones and Co. have reportedly identified a new defensive stopper. America’s Team put forth a dismal defensive effort in 2025 and failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Now with hopes of massive improvements in 2026, Jones is set to push for a Miami Dolphins star after missing out on Queen.

“They’ve pivoted off Queen. Al-Shaair & Brooks are being discussed, though,” Star Telegram’s Nick Harris reported via X on Friday.

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Under former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys allowed 377 total yards per game, including 251.5 passing yards, 125.5 rushing yards, and 30.1 points. With these poor numbers, America’s Team ranked in the bottom 10 of the NFL. Hence, the Dallas front office was eyeing Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen as an option.

Last season, Queen recorded 120 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. With these solid numbers and one year left on his contract, the Cowboys expressed interest in trading for Queen from Pittsburgh. But with no progress made, Jerry Jones has identified the Miami Dolphins’ 240 lbs defender, Jordyn Brooks.

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After a solid 2024 with 143 total tackles, three sacks, an 83.0 PPF run grade, and a 77.5 pass rush mark, Brooks made another massive leap in his performance in the 2025 season. The veteran linebacker recorded a league-leading 183 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, a 92.4 run defense grade, a 90.3 tackling grade, and a 75.0 PPF pass rushing mark.

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According to the data, Brooks had a tackle-to-miss ratio of 14:1, significantly better than the league average for starting middle linebackers. For a Dallas team that led the league in broken tackles allowed last year, this reliability could become a major factor.

Last season, Brooks only allowed a passer rating of just 88.4 when targeted in the seams, a zone where the Cowboys were repeatedly exploited by opposing tight ends. If Dallas secures Brooks, they are securing the spot forever, and this versatility is crucial for Christian Parker to devise his schemes.

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These stellar attributes, combined with his affinity for a 3-4 defensive structure, which the Cowboys are expected to run under new DC Christian Parker, make a trade for Jordyn Brooks a top priority for America’s Team.

Imago September 14, 2025, Miami Gardens, Fl, USA: Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks 20 reacts after a stop in the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the New England Patriots Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250914_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xAlxDiazx Miami Gardens USA – ZUMA0833 0833712720st Copyright: xIMAGO/AlxDiazx

Another player on watch is Texans star Azeez Al-Shaair. The Cowboys won’t be unhappy with acquiring the 28-year-old as well. Al-Shaair has been a team captain for Houston over the last two years while earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2025. Looking at his numbers, he had 103 total tackles, 9 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery.

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However, continuing the thread of discussion on his report, Nick Harris also claimed that the possibility of the Texans trading Al-Shaair is a little far-fetched. Although there has been no confirmation on that matter yet.

Irrespective of that, both options will drastically improve the Dallas defense while adding a vocal leader on the D-line, which is something the franchise is eagerly waiting for, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

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“While the Cowboys could always add another pass rusher or another cornerback to fill out those positions, there is one major thing missing: a middle linebacker,” Archer wrote. “Somebody to call the defense and wear the ‘green dot’ on his helmet.”

With Al-Shaair and Brooks emerging as top targets for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones may not require a massive trade package for either star, as both linebackers are entering contract years in 2026. Hence, America’s Team may need to shell out a 2026 third-round pick (for Brooks) or a 2026 fourth-round pick (Al-Shaair), as per AtoZ Sports.

As the Cowboys close in on a solution at middle linebacker and the draft on the horizon, Jerry Jones appears energized by the direction of his defense heading into 2026.

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Jerry Jones appears optimistic about Dallas’ defensive reinforcements

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are laser-focused on improving their defense for the 2026 season. And so far in the offseason, America’s Team has made significant moves to bolster its biggest weakness from last year. Jerry Jones and Co. have signed Jalen Thompson, Rashan Gary, Cobie Durant, and PJ Locke, who immediately bring a positive change to the franchise.

Reacting to this spree of signings, Jerry Jones had an optimistic outlook for the 2026 season.

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“I don’t remember this much activity in a long, long time,” Jones said in an interview shared by the Cowboys. “I don’t know that we’ve ever had this kind of reshaping of an aspect of our team. Of course, we actually have touched some offense with a great blocker, but more importantly, what we’ve done on defense. Plus, what we have set up for the draft, plus what we really have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn’t play that much last year, injury issues, gives us a lot of promise.”

The Cowboys fans will hope that Jerry Jones and Co., with these positive steps towards improving the defense, can continue making such moves through the remainder of the offseason to finally end the franchise’s 30-year Super Bowl drought in 2026.