Terrell Owens Announces New Career Move After Sending Clear Unretirement Message to Cowboys & Jerry Jones

Terrell Owens is keeping the NFL world talking, and this time it is in the realm of a different sport altogether. While most retired players fade quietly, Owens continues to mix bold football claims with fresh off-field moves. This week, the Hall of Famer sent a clear message to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, while revealing a new career direction beyond football.

On Thursday, the former NFL wide receiver shared an Instagram story reposting an update from the Astros Foundation, the official charity of the Houston Astros. The post announced the inaugural Jim Crane Celebrity Classic presented by @jameshardie, with proceeds benefiting The Astros Foundation and the @gunityfoundation.

Imago Terrell Owens Instagram Story

The post itself teased a packed slate of star-studded events, ranging from a G-Unity kickoff party to a Par 3 Challenge on the Harmon Course. But one listing instantly stole the spotlight. Terrell Owens’ pickleball clinic was a surprise addition that announced his new career move. Scheduled for January 24–26, with Owens’ name carrying as much buzz off the field as it once did on it.

The Hall of Famer is set to host an instructional pickleball clinic for 81 members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, turning the spotlight from celebrity spectacle to hands-on impact. Scheduled for Sunday, January 25, the Owens-led clinic sits at the heart of a packed schedule.

Terrell Owens’ latest move feels like a glimpse into life beyond the NFL, with his pickleball clinic highlighting how his footprint now stretches well past the football field. It is a different lane, and yet it hardly signals a clean break from the game. Owens has never hidden his belief that he can still contribute on the field.

Terrell Owens’ unretirement plans to return to the NFL

Terrell Owens has never needed a jersey to make an impact. During the 2025 preseason, the Hall of Fame wide receiver was once again in the Dallas Cowboys spotlight. Back in September, his comments were directed straight at Jerry Jones and the Cowboys team.

Owens has made it clear that age has not changed how he sees himself. At 52, he is not asking to be a full-time starter. But the former receiver has been more than willing to get back in on the NFL action.

“People will obviously criticize me for saying that, you know, that I can still play. I know that I can still play,” Owens said. “AP, could I play 60, 70 snaps? Probably not. But you put me in a situation… third down situation and red zone.” For a Cowboys team searching for answers, that message is hard to ignore.

Owens explained he does not need a full role, only key moments. Ironically, Owens’ unretirement chatter came as the team’s offense thrived, not faltered. While his skill set could still shine, the real culprit this year was the defense, leaving the team’s scoring engine humming but the scoreboard short where it mattered most.

“You’re trying to tell me, AP, that I can’t play third downs, like 20 to 25 snaps a game… I’ll be a threat,” Owens had further stated. “I’ll be a terror in the red zone. No doubt.”

Even off the field, Terrell Owens refuses to fade quietly. His pickleball clinic shows a new chapter, but his red-zone promises keep the NFL talking. This is proof that Owens’ game, on or off the turf, still demands attention.