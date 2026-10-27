“The Head Coach Is Getting Fired”: Brian Schottenheimer Faces Brutal Reality Check Amid Cowboys-Eagles Clash After 2-4 Start

Cowboys 2-4 start and another losing game might bring in coaching changes. If the team loses to the Eagles, things might take a hard turn for Brian Schottenheimer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, somebody’s getting fired. It ain’t going to be Jerry Jones, right? So, I mean, if you can’t win this game for the Cowboys, the Eagles are banked up,” Robert Griffin III said on the Dan Patrick Show. “They basically got nobody out there. No Jalen Hurts. I mean, all their stars are dang near out of this game…

ADVERTISEMENT

Dak Prescott struggled this season. But this game is served up on a platter. So I just wonder, how are they going to screw it up? And that, to me, is what the Cowboys have become known for: just screwing it up. When they should win, they don’t. When you don’t think they’re going to win, sometimes they do. But if they lose this game, the head coach is getting fired.”

Losing to the Eagles can be a major setback for the team. Both Dallas and Philadelphia are already 2-4 into the season, plus the Eagles’ roster is also not that solid right now. Jalen Hurts is out for the season because of a blood clot in his leg. Then DeVonta Smith is also out with a hamstring injury and not playing against the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Nolan Smith is out against them because of the concussion he suffered against the Panthers. So, all this gives many people the impression that this should be an easy game for the Cowboys and that someone could be fired if they lose.

On top of it, the inconsistency has been glaring on the field for the Cowboys. During their game against the Packers, the team managed only 48 yards on 15 carries, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt. Plus, they converted just five of 13 third downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schottenheimer joined the Cowboys as a coaching analyst in 2022, became offensive coordinator in 2023, and later took over as head coach. In his first season, Dallas finished with a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs.

The Cowboys have now missed the postseason for two straight years after making it three years in a row from 2021 to 2023. Another loss would make their chances of reaching the playoffs even harder, putting more pressure on the team to turn its season around.

ADVERTISEMENT

But let’s not forget that Jerry Jones usually gives his head coaches time to improve instead of firing them quickly when the team struggles. Since 2010, the Cowboys have had only three head coaches: Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy, and Brian Schottenheimer.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones also extended his support to Schottenheimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no question in (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’) and my mind,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He has the team.”

However, none of them has managed to take Dallas to the NFC Championship Game, so the question now is whether they want to stick with their head coach or chase a playoff spot.