The Trevon Diggs Dilemma: Why Latest Injury Update Raises More Questions Than Answers for Cowboys

Trevon Diggs’ rapid removal from the PUP list should spell relief for the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, it’s ignited a storm of uncertainty as Week 1 in Philly looms. The star corner’s status remains a saga that’s part comeback drama, part chess match, and part cautionary tale about NFL roster fragility. As the Cowboys brace for a pivotal division clash with the Eagles, one question pulses through the organization…

Is Diggs truly back, or is this a calculated gamble that could reshape the entire defensive plan for 2025? Let’s dive in to try to answer that.

Spotlight on the corner: Diggs’ return, but is he ready?

When Trevon Diggs cleared his physical and came off PUP, optimism surged, and with good reason. Diggs, whose knack for takeaways has redefined the Cowboys’ secondary in recent years, represents the difference between an elite defense and an ordinary one. The team website proclaimed: “Trevon Diggs passes physical, has a chance to play Week 1.” But exactly how ready is he? Diggs himself, after the preseason finale, reflected optimism and hunger to return to the field, but he knows there’s a lot of work to be done. “I want to practice a lot,” Diggs noted. “I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in… haven’t practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am.”

HC Brian Schottenheimer is looking forward to seeing Diggs back in full gear. “I’m excited that there’s a good chance he’ll be out there and be able to start competing on the practice field, hopefully as early as this week.” But having last played back in December, Diggs will have a tough road ahead of him to get back in football shape. In the meantime, roster decisions at cornerback have only become more tangled. Rookie Savon Revel Jr. is on the non-football injury list, meaning he’s out for at least four games. Caelen Carson’s fitness, after he hyper-extended his knee at training camp, still remains a question mark. Josh Butler’s return timeline is still up in the air. The Cowboys’ depth at corner is paper-thin, but even then, they might not risk Diggs’ health for the season opener.

As ESPN’s Todd Archer put it, “Owner and general manager Jerry Jones hinted that Diggs might not be ready for the first game or two. If that’s the case, by activating Diggs off PUP now, he could play in Week 3.” That should give Diggs enough time to get back in shape with the practice he admits he needs. In the meantime, Dallas might look at outside help to hold down the fort until Diggs returns.

Roster cuts, veteran additions and rising rookies

The ‘next man up’ mantra has already stretched to its breaking point. Every week without Trevon Diggs or with him at less than full strength risks exposing younger corners or pressuring the front even further, with pass rushers like Micah Parsons (if he plays) left to overcompensate. Todd Archer also dropped a bold prediction for the Cowboys. “Look for the Cowboys to be aggressive in finding help at this spot.” Dallas has rarely carried such championship expectations; this is the defense’s window, and health might be its only real barrier. The front office knows this well, and with league-wide roster cuts in full swing, Dallas is poised to pounce on veteran corners or even trade opportunities to add depth.

Just as the Diggs watch monopolizes headlines, another subplot simmers beneath it. With Diggs missing time, Andrew Booth and Kemon Hall could take up a larger role. Waiting for Diggs, Carson and Butler would create three more spaces to be filled in the roster at corner, which means another room could lose out on adding depth. Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton’s injury also poses a similar challenge for Dallas. With injuries throughout the roster, the team is forced into uncomfortable choices. Who makes the cut, who slides into IR, and who gets a shot only because of Diggs’ murky timetable? These aren’t just numbers games; they’re real-life stories where a veteran’s career or a rookie’s dream hangs in the balance.

The Cowboys’ Week 1 game may offer answers. But for now, the Trevon Diggs dilemma remains unsolved; a riddle with no easy solution and stark implications for both player and franchise. With the final-53 decision looming, the Dallas brass faces a delicate dance between caution and urgency, health and hope. How they navigate these decisions and gear up for the next few weeks might just define the arc of their season.