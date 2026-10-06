“They Messed Up”: Former Cowboys DT Throws Christian Parker Under the Bus for Defense’s Struggles & Defends Jerry Jones’ Moves

Every season, Cowboys Nation starts off the season with a promise: this time, things would be different. And 2026 was no different. “We’re going to have a better defense than we had last year,” Jerry Jones promised. But four games into the season, that dream is quickly falling apart. And ahead of Week 5, one former NFL star thinks he knows the problem.

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Instead of Jerry Jones or head coach Brian Schottenheimer, former Cowboys defensive tackle and NFL Network analyst Gerald McCoy pointed the finger at a different person: defensive coordinator Christian Parker. And even though McCoy may have a point, we think Parker’s failures may not be the worst thing, even with a 2-2 start.

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Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, he argued that the Cowboys’ front office put the necessary pieces in place but failed when it came to turning those pieces into a functioning defense.

“The execution is what was bad. What they had done, and I won’t blame Jerry and Stephen for the people they brought in, because they brought in all the right pieces. They drafted well. Kenny and Quinnen and Rashan Gary and the guys you drafted, you just traded for a cover corner, and you’re doing everything necessary. The execution of getting a defensive coordinator that can put it together is where they messed up,” McCoy said on the show.

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Parker was among the radical changes Jones made earlier in the year, with the former Eagles man taking over from Matt Eberflus. By the time preseason rolled around, most of the Cowboys Nation was on the Christian Parker summer hype train. After a season spent as the worst defense in the league, the team needed a change, and Parker was just that.

As McCoy noted, he had the resources they needed. Kenny Clark, alongside the likes of Rashan Gary, Jaishawn Barham, Caleb Downs, Dee Winters, and Quinning Williams, the talent in the Cowboys’ defense was present. It showed across the preseason, against the Seahawks and the Rams too.

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But in the regular season, the team’s position hasn’t changed from last season. They’ve given up 389.5 scrimmage yards, making them the third-lowest-ranked team. The team has struggled, particularly with stopping the run game, conceding the second-most rushing yards (150.3). And against the Ravens, Parker’s inexperience was on full display when they let Lamar Jackson complete a long pass to seal the game.

However, that’s not why we think McCoy is right. You see, when Parker arrived, he brought a radically different system with him. For the first time since 2012, the Cowboys would run with a 3-4 system, instead of their traditional 4-3 defense. He said Dallas would operate with multiple defensive structures, including a 3-4 base, 4-3 spacing, and 4-2-5 nickel.

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As big as that change was, there was a bigger challenge for Parker. He had to work with a defense that had six new names. And one stat shows this challenge better than anything else. As Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News put it, “46.2% of snaps taken last year on defense are by players no longer on the roster.”

That’s part of the reason why McCoy said, “Christian Parker is in over his head. He put together a scheme where it has no identity and he has guys all over the place and that’s why it’s not working.”

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But here’s where things get better for Parker and for the Cowboys. The team knows they have a weakness against the run game, but against the Texans, it looked like things were under control. Having let Cam Skattebo, Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels run the show on the ground, the improvements they made against Derrick Henry became even better against David Montgomery.

More importantly, the team’s communications problem, as Jerry Jones had discussed a little while ago, is one thing Parker can solve.

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Back when Jones had hired Parker, he had explained it was the one aspect of his coaching style that the team would benefit from. “His communication. He’s a natural teacher. He inspires you to listen to him, especially if you’re a young player looking for him to give you something to make you a better player. All of those things really impressed everyone, and I’m real impressed with how he’s working to get in and put the staff together as well.

Similarly, vice president of player personnel Will McClay praised the way he understood both sides of a defense and how he explained his ideas.

“When you develop Patrick Surtain and [Quinyon] Mitchell and [Cooper] DeJean, and they’ve all been under his kind of tutelage, it gives us good hope in knowing that he’s a hell of a football coach and he’ll improve that part, as well as the whole defense,” McClay said.

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From Parker’s perspective, he isn’t letting the noise get to him. “We have more than enough on our plate in here to worry about what the outside noise is, whether it’s good or bad. I think that regardless of how that outside noise creeps in the building, it can affect you in multiple ways. So we’ve just been focusing on trying to get this next one.”

Dallas has added the pieces. Now Parker has to make them click. With the defense still searching for an identity, the pressure is no longer on the roster alone. It is on the man calling the shots.



