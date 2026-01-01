30 NFL HCs Agree With Brian Schottenheimer’s Decision to Cut Trevon Diggs After Packers Claimed CB

While every team in the league is busy preparing for the season finale, the Dallas Cowboys sent a shockwave by releasing their cornerback Trevon Diggs. Earlier in the season, he was recovering from the injury. Things turned interesting when all but one team gave their silent consent to head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Only the Green Bay Packers claimed him off waivers. They need to pay him one week’s salary, $472,000, plus another $58,823 if Diggs is active for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The other 30 teams did not think they needed his defensive skills at this time of the year. Even the Cowboys’ head coach had a similar stance.

“Performance, other elements. He’s been an incredible player for this organization, and I really do, I truly do like Trevon a lot, I wish him nothing but the best and I’m excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career,” Brian Schottenheimer said while explaining Diggs’ release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another factor that played a huge role was his refusal to fly back home after the Week 17 win against the Washington Commanders. Brian Schottenheimer told Diggs that everyone needs to fly back with the team, but the cornerback didn’t want to. It was shocking. Many teams need depth at the position, but did not want to sign him with just one game remaining.

The second-round pick (51st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft became a popular name in the defensive circles with 11 interceptions in his sophomore year in 2021. But injuries marred the later seasons. In 2023, he played only two games before an ACL injury in his left knee forced him to miss the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health concerns followed him in 2025 when the Cowboys put him on the injured reserve (IR) before Week 8 because of a concussion. He was activated before the Week 16 game, but Brian Schottenheimer waived him on December 30. The Packers were waiting for someone like him and seized the opportunity.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Bay Packers sign Trevon Diggs

There are plenty of other reasons behind the Packers’ move. They signed the linebacker Micah Parsons before the season, but he is out for the season now with an ACL injury. Both players have a great friendship, and Parsons must have talked to Diggs and the Packers’ management before both sides agreed to come together. The cornerback gives them serious power on defense.

The former Cowboys cornerback also made his intentions clear. Once they waived him, Diggs wasted no time and hired Athletes First’s David Mulugheta as his agent. Parsons also took Mulugheta’s help and secured a contract with the Packers.

The NFC North team also needed help at its cornerback position. They signed a four-year, $48 million contract with cornerback Nate Hobbs, but he is on IR. They have also taken on Diggs’ five-year, $97 million contract he signed in 2023, but there is no guaranteed money. So, they could decide the future path later with no financial load.

ADVERTISEMENT

His waiver and signing revealed that no one is safe in the NFL. It’s peak pressure!