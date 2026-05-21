31 NFL Teams Feared Facing Cowboys Internationally Amid Elimination of Home Game Advantage

The Dallas Cowboys have largely managed to avoid international games ever since the NFL began making them a regular part of the schedule in 2007. Maybe that was simply good fortune, but Dallas’ massive global brand likely played a role as well. Until this year, NFL teams selected for international games were allowed to protect up to two opponents on their schedule from being chosen as their overseas matchup. That policy, however, is changing. During the league’s spring meetings this week, the league decided to remove that option starting next season.

“The league also voted to strip teams’ ability to protect any home games from international play,” Fowler reported. “Previously, teams could protect two games.”

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In response, Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt noted that there has long been a belief around the league that teams often protected their matchups against the Cowboys from becoming international games. That’s largely because of the strong TV ratings and attention Dallas consistently brings.

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“That last part is notable. It’s believed that a lot of teams would protect their home game against the Cowboys from international play because they knew it would draw good numbers. That’s why the Cowboys haven’t traveled internationally in a long time. That could change,” Hoyt said.

If that trend continues, the Dallas Cowboys could find themselves playing more international games in the coming years. That said, the Cowboys remain one of the NFL’s most popular and widely followed teams, consistently drawing strong ratings and crowds whether they’re playing at home or on the road.

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Around the league, the concern from the other 31 teams comes down to money. When a home game against the Cowboys gets shifted to an international venue, it can mean a noticeable financial hit.

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The Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s biggest ‘road attraction.’ And when they come to town, stadiums usually sell out, merchandise sales spike, and ticket prices climb because demand is so high. For many teams, that matchup alone can account for a meaningful chunk of their annual game-day revenue, something they’re understandably reluctant to lose.

The Cowboys are already set for an overseas appearance in 2026, when the Jerry Jones’ team will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. It’s going to be a historic matchup that will take place in Rio de Janeiro, marking the league’s first-ever game in Brazil.

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This will mark the Cowboys’ first international appearance since 2014, when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. It’s also just their second overseas game since the NFL International Series began in 2007.

The 2026 trip will be a significant one, with the Cowboys expected to travel more than 10,000 miles round trip, around a 20-hour journey in total. That long-distance travel has already pushed Dallas up to fourth in the league in total travel miles for the season. Without the Brazil game, however, their travel load would be much more average, sitting closer to the middle of the pack.

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One drawback is the timing. The Cowboys won’t receive any extra rest around the game, heading into it on a normal Week 2-to-Week 3 turnaround. They also won’t get an early bye week afterward, as their bye is scheduled later in the season instead of Week 4.

For Dallas, that means a Week 14 bye, far from ideal, since most teams prefer to have their bye somewhere in the middle of the season. By that point, the usual advantages of a break, like recovery and a reset, may not be as impactful.

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It also adds another layer of difficulty to what is already shaping up to be a demanding schedule for the Cowboys. But according to NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North, it’s a good thing to eliminate the home game protection advantage.

“[I’m] hopeful that the protections continue to diminish and maybe even are eliminated,” North said. “I think that would be better for everybody, not just the international fans, but also for the teams that might want to play internationally and keep getting blocked.”

This could affect the balance of competition because the home-field advantage would be reduced for teams like the Seahawks, Bills, and Eagles. However, it seems that the NFL is looking at a much larger picture, which may include even more international games and having an international Super Bowl someday.

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NFL owners support growing global presence

According to ESPN, Goodell has made it clear that the overall plan for the NFL is to be able to play at least 16 international games per season.

Moreover, the owners admitted they want to expand further internationally, and Asia remains one of the regions drawing strong interest despite the travel challenges involved.

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“Our strategy is not one and done, so our goal is to go back to those markets that we’re establishing,” Peter O’Reilly said, per the NFL. “There are parts of the world that we are looking at for future years, maybe not ’27, beyond. Asia would be an example of that. Japan would be a good example within Asia of a market that has complexity.”

For the coming season, the NFL is going to play more international games than ever before, playing nine games across four continents, including their first-ever regular-season games in France and Australia, as well as in Rio de Janeiro.

As the NFL continues its aggressive international push, the idea of hosting a Super Bowl overseas has also surfaced. O’Reilly did not dismiss the idea and admitted that the league has been learning more about stadiums, fans, and relationships globally.

“I don’t know if I can fully parse that in terms of feasibility versus likelihood, but if you’re just talking feasibility, obviously, as we go to new stadiums around the world, we’re getting a better sense of those buildings,” O’Reilly said. “And, as we go around the whole world, we get a sense of the passion there and the partnerships, governmental partnerships, private sector partnerships, and otherwise. So I think all of that strengthens the foundation that you need to perhaps someday, on a far-off horizon, have an international Super Bowl.”

While the International Super Bowl may be a long way off at this point, it is definitely on the radar as the league makes its mark internationally.