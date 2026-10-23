“This Won’t Be the Last”: Michael Irvin Calls Cowboys Players “Jokers” in Furious Rant After Packers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys’ 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday had Dallas fans groaning. It marked their third primetime game loss this season, which former Cowboys legend Michael Irvin felt was unacceptable for a flagship franchise. The legend was also forced to cut off another one of his locs after the defeat, a tradition he picked up this season.

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“I couldn’t even put nothing with that, like hoping that that would be the last,” Irvin said on The White House podcast. “I know this won’t be the last with them jokers out there playing the way they’re playing.

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“This, I knew was going to happen. That’s why I sucked it and enjoyed all of my victories Saturday night… I enjoyed my victory Saturday night because I knew Sunday night was going to be different. And it was. The same exact things, man.”

As he cut off another loc, co-hosts Willie McGinest and Le’Veon Bell jokingly named the loc “Jordan Love” after the Packers quarterback. After all, he torched the Cowboys’ much-hyped defense with 276 passing yards and one touchdown.

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Michael Irvin pointed out that every week he spotted players running wide open in the Cowboys’ territory, which showed just how ineffective the team’s defense was in its current state.

“I saw the exact same s*** I’ve been seeing in all the other weeks,” Irvin said. “People running wide open in the flats. People running wide over across the field. We sat here and watched football all day long. I have not seen anyone running as wide open as we saw when we watched the Green Bay Packers wide receiver running through that secondary of the Dallas Cowboys.”

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The Packers posted a total of 261 passing yards against the Cowboys, who recorded 255. However, the difference was in the defenses they faced: Green Bay averaged 5.9 yards per attempt, and Dallas averaged 4.6. They made plenty of big plays through the air.

The longest pass Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw successfully was a 21-yarder to George Pickens. Matthew Golden, on the other hand, recorded a 37-yard-pass from Love.

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“The effort is right, the fight is right, but mistakes are killing us,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters after the Packers game. “Repeating mistakes is not what we’re about.”

However, this performance comes after an extremely underwhelming defensive showcase against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The latter were winless entering this game, but running back Bucky Irving posted 165 rushing yards and dominated the game with QB Jalon Daniels.

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Michael Irvin believed that this was not going to be the last time he had to cut off his hair either. In fact, he seems to be failing in the challenge he had proposed for himself. Irvin appeared on ESPN’s First Take after the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss and told Stephen A. Smith that he would let the ESPN host cut off all his locs if Dallas didn’t make it to the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys have infamously missed the NFC Championship Game for 30 years straight.

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During another appearance on ‘First Take,’ the Hall of Famer also mentioned his concerns about how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could decide to deal with the situation. If Dallas’ losing streak continued into Week 7, Irvin feared that Jones could begin replacing the coaching staff.

Will those days also befall the Dallas Cowboys this season? We will have to wait and watch.