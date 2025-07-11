3 Big Changes Will Ensure Dak Prescott Wins Playoff Games for Cowboys – Reports

Dak Prescott’s legacy in Dallas is one of tension, between production and perception, loyalty and frustration, promise and unfinished business. He’s never been the flashiest quarterback in the league, nor the loudest voice in the room. Since 2016, Dak has been the Cowboys’ anchor. But legacies in Dallas aren’t built in October. They’re built in January. And that’s where the conversation around Dak always tightens. Two playoff wins in nearly a decade as a starter don’t give much inspiration.

Before we start talking about playoff wins, let’s deal with the first hurdle: getting into the playoffs. And Super Bowl winner Bryant McFadden said it on the July 10 episode of CBS Sports HQ Spotlight, “Before we jump to winning playoff games, let’s talk about trying to get into the playoffs, right?” The Cowboys missed the postseason in 2024. It stung. But 2025 has the look of a bounce-back year, and it starts with Dak Prescott, healthy again and locked in. When he’s right, everything else follows.

McFadden reminded everyone exactly what that looks like, “Remember the last time we saw him fully healthy was in 2023. He threw for 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and completed almost 70% of his passes. He was in that MVP conversation, and they won double-digit games.” That version of Dak Prescott wasn’t just efficient, he was dangerous. And now, with the offense built around balance and explosiveness, there’s no excuse not to return to that form.

What’s different? For starters, this is easily the best group of pass catchers Dak’s had since taking the reins in Dallas. CeeDee Lamb continues to play like a top-five receiver. George Pickens adds a vertical threat with the edge. And Jake Ferguson provides consistency in the middle. That trio gives Dallas flexibility, spacing, and matchup nightmares. McFadden put it clearly: “When you look at what he has in terms of pass catchers, this will be the best tandem of wide receivers that Prescott has ever had.”

The running back room doesn’t have a headline name, but it doesn’t need one. A healthy Javonte Williams is a tone-setter. He went for 903 yards as a rookie and brings physicality that Dallas lacked in 2024. “If the passing game can do what we believe they can do with the personnel, it will actually help the running game,” McFadden noted. That balance matters in January.

Dak Prescott enters 2025 with structure, health, and a defense that can hold the line. And if everything comes together the way McFadden outlined, don’t just expect the Cowboys to make the playoffs, expect them to matter when they get there.

It’s his moment to shine. And his teammates are not only looking up to him for on-field advice, but also for their personal lives.

Dak Prescott set to take another role for teammates

At 31, Dak’s not just a quarterback. He’s a fiancé, a father of two daughters, and a man who’s been through the storm and still carries sunlight in his voice. So when the Cowboys locker room got asked the real question, “Who do you want giving you relationship advice?” the answers said more than any stat line could.

Bryan Anger, the veteran punter, earned the title of Village Elder. That’s respect, but the crown? That went to No. 4. Nine players, rookies to vets, picked Slimothy.

Tyler Booker, Sam Williams, Juanyeh Thomas, and even the new arrival, Javonte Williams, voted in his favor. The consensus was loud. He’s lived through the heartbreak, hope, and pressure. And he doesn’t flinch when others do. He listens. Jake Ferguson and head coach Brian Schottenheimer were also in the mix. But the room voted with its heart. And the heart said Dak Prescott.

There’s a reason why that proposal on the golf course felt different. Dak, looking right at Sarah Jane Ramos, dropped to one knee and put the weight of his soul into that moment. “Mine Forever,” he posted. That message echoed through the Cowboys’ building louder than any huddle speech.

Dak’s back. But not just as QB1, as the Cowboys’ emotional compass. However, the narrative around Dak’s postseason struggles won’t vanish until he wins the ones that matter.