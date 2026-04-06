3x All-Pro Takes Subtle Shot at Jerry Jones After Troy Aikman Shades Cowboys

Former quarterback Troy Aikman is a household name in Dallas, but his latest consulting gig isn’t with the Cowboys. It’s with the Miami Dolphins, a move that’s now drawing fire toward Dallas. Recently, during an interview, he was asked about a dilemma he faced when deciding to work for the Dolphins, since he has been associated with the Dallas Cowboys for so long. Aikman said that the Cowboys never approached him, while the Dolphins did. Three-time All-Pro Shawne Merriman did not let the statement slide. And based on it, he took a subtle dig at the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, for missing out on such a smart move.

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“Sometimes people don’t notice what they’re missing, even in their own backyard and another team or organization sees that,” tweeted Shawne Merriman on X, after sharing Ari Meirov’s post featuring Troy Aikman’s interview with Clarence Hill. “Smart of the Dolphins for making that decision.”

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Merriman’s tweet puts up the harsh reality in front of the Cowboys owner. The franchise selected Aikman by the Cowboys in the 1989 Draft as the number one pick. He spent 12 seasons with them, winning three Super Bowls. After retirement, he went into the media and became an analyst. Being a former quarterback turned media personality, he had extensive league knowledge and industry relationships.

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The Cowboys, who missed out on the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, could have definitely benefited from having Aikman as a consultant. Following the 2024 season, Jones had a mass firing among the coaching staff. Brian Schottenheimer replaced Mike McCarthy as the new head coach. Klayton Adams was hired as the offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the result was the same in 2025 as well. They finished the regular season with a 7-9-1 record.

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There were several changes this season, too. Scott Parker replaced Matt Eberflus as the DC. Surprisingly, the Cowboys don’t have a consultant. The franchise is being guided by Parker and Schottenheimer ahead of the 2026 season. Although they are experienced individuals, they don’t carry the same information as Aikman. Aikman himself said that he has information that others don’t have or can’t get access to. This information is gold for any franchise that gets him.

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If the former Davey O’Brien Award winner was there, maybe he could have helped Jones with better hiring. With his league-wide connections, he could have helped the Cowboys identify the best candidates for the job, especially proven leaders who carry the vision of a “winning locker.” He will look to hire someone who can bring accountability to the roster, rather than relying on a fall-guy. Last season, it was Eberflus who was the fall guy, according to him.

Having played under former head coach Jimmy Johnson, the former quarterback will look for someone with a strong personality. They will demand full control over the roster and coaching staff. Jones has a habit of over-imposing himself on the team. He often conducts interviews instead of Schottenheimer. Since Aikman has been critical of the Cowboys’ management, he could have tried to stop the executives’ meddling in the business of the coaching staff.

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So, it surprised many to see the owner not utilizing this opportunity. Moreover, the UCLA alum and Jones have a mutual respect. There have been occasional disputes with Aikman providing constructive criticism on the Cowboys’ performances and management. Irrespective of that, Jones has said Aikman to be “fair” and “knowledgeable,” acknowledging him as someone who deeply cares for the franchise.

Maybe even Aikman would have loved to help his favorite team. But it did not happen. With Merriman pointing fingers at Jones, it may not be only him who feels that way. The Cowboys Nation may also be feeling the same, especially after what Troy Aikman established with the Dolphins.

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Troy Aikman clearly prioritizes the Miami Dolphins over the Dallas Cowboys

Troy Aikman retired from the NFL in 2000, and in 2001, he joined FOX Sports as a color commentator. The following year, he moved to FOX’s lead broadcast team. So, for more than two decades, he has been a part of the media. His work allows his move from facility to facility to gather information. Having a clear understanding of what it means to possess that information, the Dolphins approached him to serve as their consultant. Despite representing the blue star on his helmet for so long, he joined the Dolphins.

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“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league,” Aikman said on the Dallas Cowboys podcast. “And knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that whether it was through me or through somebody else. The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me.”

Thanks to him, the Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager. Sullivan has 22 years of experience in the scouting background with the Green Bay Packers. Regarded as a strong evaluator with a “football-first” mentality, his hiring highlighted Aikman’s abilities. After helping the franchise with finding a GM, the Dolphins have decided to keep him as a part of the franchise.

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With the upcoming draft, his insights could help them in picking the right players for the roster. He is still keeping his job at ESPN, but is ready to help the Dolphins whenever possible. Aikman loves his new role. It is not as tiresome as a coaching job, but it keeps him in the loop.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help,” said Aikman. “Where that might go, I’m not sure, but I’m going to continue to work with them,” Aikman said.

Despite his new role in Miami, the former quarterback does not feel that it will create a conflict with the Cowboys. He was one of the individuals who made America’s Team the best franchise in the 1990s, and he lit up the AT&T Stadium for a decade. But he has a new job now that he will be prioritizing over his love for the Cowboys. Even NFL legend Tom Brady went through such a phase. Although he spent almost two decades with the New England Patriots, he is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Likewise, he, too, is a commentator and analyst like Aikman. So, it remains to be seen how Aikman tackles everything.