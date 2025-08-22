Time Is Running Out For Dak Prescott as Jerry Jones Already Finds Dream Cowboys QB Replacement – Insider

It was October 2020. The Dallas Cowboys vs the New York Giants. The Cowboys were leading 24-23 in the third quarter. That’s when, in an attempt to stiff-arm Giants’ defensive back Logan Ryan, Dak Prescott stuck his ankle underneath Ryan as he dragged him down. This devastating season-ending injury led the Cowboys to cart out the crying Prescott off the field.

But Dak made a comeback in the week one game against the Buccaneers on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Despite the 31-29 loss, Prescott impressed the then-Bucs QB1 Tom Brady to make him say, “amazing, amazing! And that’s what sports are all about.”

However, this comeback couldn’t reign in Prescott’s delight for long. He fractured his thumb in 2022, with a 19-3 loss against the Bucs. Later, in 2024, Prescott had a season-ending hamstring injury on November 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. That hamstring blow rattled Prescott. He described it as “something I’d never felt.” The string of injuries and surgeries has become a regular story for him. That’s why Will Gavin firmly said, “Dak Prescott is one injury away from his career being over” in the talkSPORT USA show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cowboys are now in a mess. The linebacker Micah Parsons‘ trade request. Jerry Jones is holding the cards to himself. It’s a mess. Will’s further analysis of CeeDee Lamb was like rubbing salt on the wound. He believed that CeeDee “might be entering a weird spot.” He might suffer a setback because of his shoulder injury on November 3, 2024. And that’s an added headache for Dak. Because what’s a QB without his weapons?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then, the QB needs to be healthy, too. That’s why Gavin couldn’t hold on to a crucial statement, itching to say it, as he again stressed the injury woes of Prescott. He said, “I don’t see Dak Prescott making it through a full season.” If that’s the case, then it’d be another year without a Super Bowl ring for the Cowboys #4. And a year of false promises to Dallas.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Back in June, Dak very loudly said this: “I wanna win a championship. The legacy and the things, and whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I wanna win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy, for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity — the legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are.” But a 2 and a 5-postseason record does not get you a ring. However, what it gets you is an extra line of protection. So, maybe that’s why Schotty and Co. opted to sit Dak out this pre-season. Instead, it’s a new guy stepping up. That someone is already earning plaudits from Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones has strong faith in Joe Milton

Over the last few weeks, Joe Milton elicited praises both from Jerry and the HC Brian Schottenheimer. JJ was also vocal about this as he opened up to Kristi Scales of 105.3 The Fan about Milton’s potential. He said, “I have to pinch myself that we got him after the last game he had in New England. I’m thrilled we had the chance to get him, and he hasn’t let us down. Every day we’re more encouraged by what we’re seeing.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 22, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III 10 during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250722_mcd_al2_257

In his debut game against Los Angeles, Milton completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception over nine drives. With a 22-yard run on 5 carries, he finished with 68.6 passer rating. Milton’s performance looks promising to HC Schottenheimer, too. The HC showered praises on Milton, despite some of Milton’s mistakes in the preseason camp. He said, “Joe Milton is the guy we want to find out more about.” Schottenheimer wanted to test Milton more for a solid evaluation. In context to this, Hoyte reported, “Cowboys QB Joe Milton will start against the Falcons on Friday, per Brian Schottenheimer. Why? We want to find out more about Joe Milton.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking at the promising dynamic between Jones, Schottenheimer and Milton, it seems that Milton will be the chosen one as Prescott’s backup. However, the coach hasn’t finalized the decision on the QB2 spot and the decision on Will Grier as QB is also pending. But, that pending decision is less likely to affect Joe Milton’s career. Why? One example – in the practice camp on August 20, Milton had grabbed eyeballs with his 60-yard touchdown throw to Jalen Brooks. Adding to that, as of now, Milton’s preseason stat line is – 265 pass yds, 1 TD, 55.3% comp.

Considering these stats and his throwing skills, clearly, Milton is flying with success. But it’s not enough for him because he said, “The other two preseason games, it was kind of just treating it like preseason.” Talking about preseason finale, he asserted his firm mindset. He said, “I’m treating it like a real season game.” So, one thing’s clear, it’s Dak’s O still. But maybe, after all this time, the #4 might have finally found a trusted QB2 for himself.