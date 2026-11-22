The Cowboys are 4-6 on the season and are already dealing with several major injuries. One name among them is DaRon Bland, who has been placed on injured reserve. However, things got interesting when Cowboys insider Ed Werder suggested that the team could move on from him.

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“DaRon Bland will miss the #Cowboys next four games, and there is speculation about whether he returns considering the team has precious few remaining options to return players from IR,” Dallas Cowboys insider Ed Werder said on X. “His contract also creates the possibility he’s released this offseason. He’s played 7, 12 and 10 games the past three seasons because of injuries.”

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DaRon Bland will miss the next three games after the Cowboys placed him on injured reserve. He had already been ruled out of the game against the Titans. Losing him is a big blow for the team, as Bland had recorded 38 tackles and defended seven passes before getting injured this season.

His absence will now force the Cowboys to look for other options. The team has brought cornerback Derion Kendrick up from its practice squad for the game against the Titans.

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But then, why is Werder suggesting that the Cowboys release Bland?

The situation becomes tricky because the Cowboys also have to make decisions about other injured players. Dallas is dealing with several injuries after their game against the Colts. Tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Tyler Goodson are expected to miss multiple weeks, while safety P.J. Locke missed the game against San Francisco because of his second concussion in two weeks.

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Ahead of their 46-40 game against the 49ers, both Ferguson and Locke were inactive, while Goodson was placed on injured reserve.

The bigger problem is that Dallas has only one opportunity left to bring an injured player back during the regular season, assuming linebacker Malachi Lawrence returns as expected.

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The Cowboys have already used seven of their eight allowed opportunities to bring players back from injured reserve. So, deciding which player should get the final opportunity has become a major concern for the team.

On the other hand, injuries have been a constant issue for Bland.

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DaRon Bland had surgery on his left foot on January 13, 2026. The operation was performed by Dr. David Porter in Indianapolis. This was his second surgery on the same foot in two years, raising concerns about whether he could stay healthy and play regularly.

His first surgery came in 2024 after he fractured his left foot during training camp. Though he returned to the field, he played only seven games that season.

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Then comes the hefty contract which he is struggling to justify.

The Cowboys gave DaRon Bland a four-year, $92 million contract extension in August 2025 because of his outstanding performance in 2023. That season, he earned All-Pro honors and made five pick-sixes, setting an NFL record.

Now, if the injury concerns continue, the Cowboys might consider moving on from Bland in the future.

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Along with Bland’s injury, the team is also dealing with several other roster concerns.

Cowboys’ Other Injured Players

The Cowboys have several injured players ahead of their game against the Titans.

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Cornerback Devin Moore and safety Jalen Thompson will not be available against Tennessee because both are still on injured reserve. Moore is recovering from a hip injury, and the Cowboys opened his 21-day practice window on November 11. Thompson has a hamstring injury and returned to practice this week, but he has not been cleared to play.

Thompson’s return to practice is a positive sign that he is making progress. However, the concern remains as the Cowboys continue to deal with injuries in their secondary.

Several other Cowboys players were also listed with injuries but were not given an official game status. Linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle) missed Wednesday’s practice but gradually returned and completed Friday’s session.

Safety Malik Hooker (groin), linebacker James Houston (ankle), defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (finger), and cornerback Joey Porter (ankle/foot) practiced fully throughout the week.

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Now, let’s wait and see what move the Cowboys make next to manage their roster situation.