TNF Rules Analyst Strongly Rejects Referees’ Controversial Call Against Jake Ferguson During Cowboys vs Lions

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:46 PM EST

Imago

Imago

The third quarter of the Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions game became heated around the four-minute mark. On a 3rd & 3 down, the quarterback, Dak Prescott, threw the ball to his tight end, Jake Ferguson. He was in a close contest with linebacker Alex Anzalone. Trying to create a separation, he ducked and ran to his left. As he attempted to catch the ball, the referees threw the flag, calling it an offensive pass interference penalty. It cost the Cowboys one down as kicker Brandon Aubrey came out to kick the ball. TNF Rules Analyst Terry McAulay didn’t agree with the flag.

“I don’t see offensive pass interference at all,” he said.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was unhappy with the decision, while Prescott also wanted the referees to reconsider. The Cowboys were trailing 37-27, so a touchdown would have put more pressure on the Lions.

