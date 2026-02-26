Cowboys to Raid Eagles Roster in Free Agency After Jerry Jones’ Coaching Decision – Report

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be active when NFL free agency opens. After a rough 2025 season, Jerry Jones has already started changing the coaching staff. Now, their attention seems to be shifting to the roster and one NFC East name is already being linked to Dallas.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Look for the Cowboys to pursue Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean in free agency,” Clarence Hill Jr., shared the update on X on Thursday. “He knows Christian Parker’s scheme @DLLS_Cowboys.” The connection to Parker is what makes this rumor strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

This potential move has been discussed since Christian Parker was hired. Dean played under Parker in Philadelphia and is already familiar with the defensive system. That comfort level matters for a team trying to rebuild quickly on defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean also brings winning experience. The former Georgia linebacker won a national championship in college and later earned a Super Bowl ring in Philadelphia. He has shown he can perform on big stages, and that type of background often attracts teams looking for leadership.

Still, there are risks. Dean slipped in the NFL Draft because of injury concerns. In his career, he has played 47 out of a possible 68 games and started 27. In 2024, he finally had a full-time starting role and played at a high level, but his season ended early due to a torn patellar tendon. Dallas has taken chances on injured players before, so this would not be new territory. Dean’s knowledge of Parker’s system may make the gamble easier to accept. But no doubt signing him would come with medical questions attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

If Dallas makes a strong move for Nakobe Dean, it would show that the front office and coaching staff are on the same page about the rebuild. The signing would bring a clear upside because of his talent and fit in the system, but it would also carry risk due to his injury history. All of this sets up the bigger picture behind Jones’ latest decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys begin defensive rebuild following Jerry Jones’ big decision

After a very poor 2025 season on defense, the Dallas Cowboys decided big changes were needed. Team owner Jerry Jones has begun reshaping the coaching staff in response to one of the worst defensive years in franchise history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense struggled badly, especially late in the year. Over the final three games, the Cowboys allowed 112 total points, which increased pressure on the coaching staff.

The season numbers were even worse. Dallas finished last in the NFL in points allowed, giving up 511 points, or 30.1 per game. They also ranked 30th in total yards allowed at 377 yards per game. Those results forced Jones to act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first key step was hiring Christian Parker to help rebuild the unit. Now, Dallas has added another young coach with recent success. According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, the Cowboys are bringing in Robert Muschamp from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Three years ago, Muschamp started working with the Chargers, focusing on defense details. Week by week in LA, he shaped how the practice players performed, supporting the main squad’s preparation. His time there followed a stretch at Georgia, where the program won back-to-back national titles under his guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time with the Chargers, the defense showed great improvement. In 2024, Los Angeles ranked first in the NFL in points allowed, giving up only 17.7 points per game. In 2025, the unit still finished ninth in scoring defense and fifth in total yards allowed. The results showed strong coaching and player development.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys are counting on new coaches and fresh ideas to fix a defense that fell apart in 2025, knowing that real proof will only come in 2026 when the results show on the field. Either way, the message is clear: after a defensive collapse, standing still is not an option for Dallas.