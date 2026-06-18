Cowboys to Sign Another UFL Standout for Christian Parker’s Defense

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys have once again tapped into the spring-league talent pool.

This time, they are bringing in a DB who was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round.

What does this signing mean for Christian Parker?

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys hosted a group of tryout participants, and from the looks of it, the session paid off. The front office wasted no time signing Chris Glaser from the UFL talent pool to bolster its offensive line. And the move makes sense, given that Matt Hennessy is sidelined for the foreseeable future with a neck injury. Now, if reports are to be believed, the Cowboys are using the same spring-league pipeline to reinforce the defense of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

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According to a report by Pro Football Network’s James Larsen, the Cowboys are bringing in UFL standout defensive back Ameer Speed, who participated in the team’s workout sessions at The Star in Frisco.

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Speed brings a solid blend of recent professional experience to the Dallas secondary. Across his NFL career, he has played in 15 games and recorded 11 tackles (nine solo tackles) and one tackle for loss. He began his professional career in 2023 after the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round.

He also gathered experience from brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and Houston Texans. Speed last suited up for the UFL’s Houston Gamblers, where he played five games and made 14 tackles and five pass breakups.

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Now, even though he’s signing up with the Cowboys, it’s still uncertain if he’ll get into the practice squad or the active roster. But his arrival provides a competitive presence for the summer, and Larsen made sure to give the Gamblers their well-deserved shoutout on X.

“Ameer Speed is the third #Gamblers player to sign an NFL contract this week, making his way to the #Cowboys,” he wrote. “Speaks volumes to the quality roster Kevin Sumlin & Co. put together in Houston this #UFL season.”

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Dallas’ decision to scout the Gamblers highlights a rapidly growing trend across the NFL, with the UFL establishing itself as a premier developmental league. Front offices are starting to rely more on the hidden talent in the spring league. Well, the Cowboys already have an interesting track record of striking gold in the league.

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They previously acquired All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin and record-setting kicker Brandon Aubrey through alternative-league avenues. And how can we forget Glaser’s addition to the team?

But how can Speed help Christian Parker?

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What does the new UFL signup mean for Christian Parker?

Bringing in a hungry, battle-tested UFL defensive back seemingly aligns with Parker’s coaching philosophy. The defensive coordinator is focusing more on play style instead of schematics and detailed techniques. And that’s where Speed can help him.

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“The play style is more important than the schematics and the fundamental detail technique,” Parker said via Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys’ official website. “So that’s non-negotiable. That has to come to life. No play call is good unless the little things are done correctly. So that’s what we’re focused on.”

And to build that non-negotiable play style, the defensive coordinator needs players who are willing to fight for a spot on the roster. It seems like the front office is all in on supplying him with the competition he needs. After all, Ameer Speed reportedly visited The Star one day ahead of the Cowboys’ mandatory training camp and worked alongside Denzel Mims and linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi.

For now, all eyes are looking out to see if Speed can translate his UFL success and become a permanent player in Parker’s defensive lineup. DaRon Bland is still recovering from his foot surgery. Of course, the Cowboys have plenty of other cornerbacks, but Cowboys Wire’s Todd Brock claimed that it’s a position that can never be too deep.