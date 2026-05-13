Tom Brady’s Cowboys Roast Could Force Jerry Jones Into Tough Conversation With FOX

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady took a gratuitous shot at Dallas Cowboys fans, during his Netflix appearance

The relationship between Jerry Jones and Fox Sports goes decades back

It has been three decades since the Cowboys last reached a Super Bowl

Fox Sports roped former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to their network in 2022 with a broadcasting deal worth $375 million for 10 years. Starting with the 2024 season, the seven-time Super Bowl winner made his debut on the NFL on Fox. However, this high-paying job may be at risk following Brady’s recent comments about Dallas Cowboys fans, particularly due to Jerry Jones’ connection with the broadcasting network.

“Tom Brady is so brazen as the $300 million lead analyst for Fox Sports,” said NFL Analyst and FOX Sports host Skip Bayless in a recent segment of The Arena. “You have to understand the most valuable property for Fox Sports. And I worked there for eight years, so I know it from the inside out is the Dallas Cowboys. Fox has the NFC package.

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So obviously, they are going to televise a majority of the big Cowboy games on Fox. And just trust me on this, Jerry Jones did not love that. The big guns at Fox are going to get a call today from Jerry Jones expressing his displeasure with a gratuitous shot at Cowboy fans in this roast.”

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Although not direct, the Cowboys share a massive, multi-billion-dollar symbiotic relationship through Fox’s broadcast partnership with the NFL. It started in 1993 when Fox Sports became a major television network by outbidding CBS for the rights to the NFL’s NFC package. As per reports, Jones was instrumental in pushing the NFL to accept Fox’s $1 billion plus bid.

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Because the Cowboys play in the NFC, Fox Sports has broadcast a majority of Dallas games for over 30 years. Currently, the Cowboys are the single most valuable asset for the network’s television ratings, making them foundational to Fox’s financial success. Not just Fox Sports, but the Cowboys have naturally brought massive viewership to their games.

For instance, the most-watched regular-season game in NFL history was the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys on November 27, 2025. The star-studded game featured Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys to a 31-28 victory over Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs. And it drew an average of 57.23 million viewers.

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While the numbers show a steady relationship between the Cowboys’ owner and the FOX network, for a broader context, now let’s see what exactly Tom Brady said about the franchise’s fan base.

“It looks like we actually have some real Eagles fans here,” said Brady on The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix. “Yeah. Not like Kevin, who only shows up with the big games when the Eagles are playing well. You know, Kev, we actually have a name for those people. They’re called Cowboys fans.”

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The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s comments were directed towards the Dallas Cowboys fans. Brady noted that they only support their team when things are going well.

This wasn’t the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s first interaction with Kevin Hart. It all started in 2024 on Netflix, with The Roast of Tom Brady, when Kevin Hart took his sweet time making jokes about the NFL legend, and also took a shot at Brady’s marriage with model Gisele Bündchen.

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“Let me tell you something: When you’ve got a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost you is your wife and kids? You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Hart had said.

Sure, the Cowboys have given everyone reasons to troll them as a team. But Bayless felt targeting the fans was unnecessary, something that even Jerry Jones might not like.

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Skip Bayless weighs in on the potential reason behind targeting the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were once arguably one of the standout teams in the NFL. Far away from the drama, they were always counted as contenders. From 1992 to 1995, the Cowboys enjoyed a dream run where they won three Super Bowls (Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX) in four seasons.

However, it has now been 30 years since the Dallas-based team last reached a Super Bowl final. The 1995 season marked their last appearance in the NFL championship, where they defeated the Green Bay Packers with a score of 38-27. According to Skip Bayless, the team’s lack of success over the past three decades has given critics ample reason to criticize the Cowboys.

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“I just don’t understand,” said Bayless. “Are we spoiled because we went to what was eight Super Bowls and won five of them? But it’s been okay, but it’s been 30 years since we even sniffed an NFC Championship Game. So it’s not like we’re spoiled rotten because we’re not spoiled rotten because we haven’t had anything for 30 years to be spoiled about. So, it’s like this incredibly gratuitous shot.”

In the 2025 season, the Cowboys ended the regular season with a 7-9-1 record, finishing second in the NFC East. However, their defensive unit’s performance was concerning and became one of the worst in the league, allowing an average of 377 yards and giving up 59 touchdowns.

Heading into the 2026 season, owner Jerry Jones brought significant changes to the defense. He signed linebacker Rashan Gary, safety Caleb Downs, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, and linebacker Dee Winters. It will be interesting to see if these changes help the Cowboys have a successful season and allow their fans to proudly support the team.